Oakdale man returns home after crashing motorcycle in Modesto. Hours later, he was dead

An Oakdale man died at home Wednesday night, hours after crashing his motorcycle in Modesto and being ejected into a canal, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision happened about 6:50 p.m. on McGee Avenue south of Claribel Road, said CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Tom Olsen. Joshua Corrigan, 42, was southbound on a straight stretch of McGee, riding his 2008 Yamaha.

As he entered a roughly 45-degree left bend in the road north of Rice Road, he was unable to negotiate the turn and fell, Olsen said. Corrigan was thrown from the cycle and landed in the empty irrigation canal that parallels McGee.

Corrigan was able to get himself out of the canal and call his father, who came to pick him up.

The men returned to a family home in Oakdale. At about 9:20, Olsen said, Corrigan’s family called 911 to report that he had been in a crash and now was unresponsive.

An ambulance crew and the CHP responded to the home, where Corrigan was pronounced dead.

The cause of his death has yet to be determined, Olsen said. Also unknown at this time is whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, he said.