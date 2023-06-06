Oakdale man sentenced for breaking window, assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riots

A man from Oakdale was sentenced for a felony charged for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach.

Jorden Robert Mink, 29, used a baseball bat to shatter a window and get into the Capitol. He removed property from inside, including chairs, and handed them to people who were outside the building.

Other people could be seen distributing items from the window Mink broke, officials said.

Mink also apparently tried to break another window.

Mink was seen on surveillance video spitting at officers guarding one of the doors and throwing several objects at them, including a traffic cone, a large rectangular object that was possibly a step or drawer and a stick.

Video also showed Mink armed with a long pole that he used to strike at officers’ shields at least five times, officials said.

Mink was arrested in McKees Rocks around two weeks after the riots.

Mink was sentenced on June 2 to 51 months in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, a felony, theft of government property and aiding and abetting. He also faces 36 months of supervised release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Cuba Gooding Jr. settles with woman who accused him of rape Family seeking answers after man hit by car in Monaca crosswalk, severely injured Soergel Orchards in Wexford cancels Strawberry Festival due to high temps, lack of rain VIDEO: Water main break shoots water into the air along Geyser Road in Robinson Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts