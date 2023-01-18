Oakdale officer suspected of domestic violence, stalking

An Oakdale police officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing multiple acts of violence against his former wife over the past several years.

Nicholas Stewart, 29, of Manteca, was put on paid administrative leave about a week ago when investigators became aware of domestic violence allegations, said Oakdale Chief Jerry Ramar. He would not say how the allegations were brought to their attention but said they became more serious as the investigation continued.

On Wednesday morning, Stewart was told to come to the Oakdale Police Department, where he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, stalking and domestic abuse that occurred from 2019 to 2022.

Ramar said there were multiple alleged incidents of domestic abuse and one incident, which allegedly occurred last year, of assault with a firearm. He would not say if Stewart is accused of firing the gun or hitting the victim with it.

“The Oakdale Police Department will not tolerate domestic violence of any form,” Ramar said in a news release. “We promise a thorough investigation. I can assure our community that the actions of this officer do not reflect the high standards held by the men and women who serve in the Oakdale Police Department and the law enforcement profession.”

While Stewart is a Manteca resident, he previously lived in Oakdale, where most of the alleged incidents occurred. He has worked at the Oakdale Police Department since 2019 and briefly worked at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Ramar said.

As of late Wednesday morning, Stewart was still going through the booking process. Ramar said his bail will be set at $250,000.