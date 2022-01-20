Oakdale police officer recovering after accidentally shooting himself at hospital

An Oakdale police officer underwent surgery after accidentally shooting himself while off duty at a Sacramento hospital.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday while the officer was visiting a family member at the hospital.

“At one point, when handling his firearm, the firearm accidentally discharged, causing injury,” according to a press release from the Oakdale Police Department.

The department did not say why the officer was handling the gun or identify him.

The officer underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. No one else was injured.

The incident was investigated by the Sacramento Police Department and was deemed an accident.

The Oakdale Police Department also is conducting an internal investigation.