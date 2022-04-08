Oakdale sex offender arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

A registered sex offender was arrested at his home in Oakdale on Thursday on suspicion of possessing child pornography and several weapons.

Oakdale Police Chief Jerry Ramar said the department was alerted to the suspect by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Investigators learned several months ago that someone with an IP address in the Oakdale area was viewing child pornography but they had to wait for returns on search warrants to learn who the IP address was assigned to.

Investigators got those returns recently and on Thursday secured an arrest warrant for 58-year-old Mark Kaylor. Officers arrested Kaylor at his home in the 100 block of N Oak Street, where they also found a firearm and a stun gun, Ramar said.

According to the Megan’s Law website, Kaylor is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 1997 of annoying or molesting a child.

On Thursday he was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and being a felon is possession of a firearm, ammunition and a stun gun.