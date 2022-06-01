Oakdale teen involved in Woodbury grad party shoot-out can be charged as adult, appeals court affirms

Two months before his 18th birthday, prosecutors say, Xaivier L. Hudson participated in a shoot-out at a graduation party in Woodbury that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Hudson, of Oakdale, was charged by juvenile petition with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

The juvenile court granted the state’s motion to certify Hudson for prosecution as an adult in October 2021. Hudson appealed, contending that the juvenile court erred by not finding that two mitigating factors were present: Hudson’s “mental impairment” due to a history of trauma and the fact that he was not the initial aggressor.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on May 23 affirmed the juvenile court’s decision, concluding that the juvenile court “did not clearly err in its findings of fact and did not abuse its discretion by granting the certification motion.”

GRAD PARTY SHOOTOUT

On the evening of June 5, 2021, according to the juvenile petition, Hudson attended a graduation party in the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue. At approximately 10:30 p.m., he and two others, Jaden L. Townsend and Enrique L. Davila, of St. Paul, confronted another group of young people, which included Demaris N. Ekdahl, 14, of Maplewood; Ekdahl and his friends then left the party.

Ekdahl reportedly told his stepfather, Keith Dawson, about the confrontation and Dawson encouraged Ekdahl and his friends to return to the party so Hudson and Townsend “would stop messing with them,” according to the juvenile petition.

Dawson drove his vehicle to the party, while Ekdahl and his friends followed closely behind in a different vehicle. When they arrived at the party, Davila, Townsend and Hudson were standing near a car parked on the street. Dawson allegedly fired three or four rounds at them through the front passenger-side window of his vehicle, and Hudson responded by firing five shots at Dawson’s and Ekdahl’s vehicles, prosecutors say, “and 14 wild shots to demonstrate superior firepower.”

Other people also reportedly fired shots; investigators found about 40 bullet casings at the scene, as well as bullet holes in several homes and vehicles near the scene, according to the juvenile petition.

Ekdahl was struck by a bullet that passed through his right lung and his heart and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 11:12 p.m.

JUVENILE RECORD

The record includes evidence that Hudson also is charged with serious offenses arising from two other incidents, according to the Minnesota Court of Appeals opinion.

In February 2021, the opinion states, five days after being released from a long-term residential program, Hudson “allegedly robbed a victim using a firearm and shot at the victim when the victim attempted to flee” and on the day before the grad-party shoot-out, Hudson “allegedly used a firearm to threaten other persons inside a restaurant.”

The opinion also noted that the juvenile court “was aware of Hudson’s significant traumatic history and diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, but nonetheless found that there were ‘no mitigating factors recognized by the sentencing guidelines’ to consider.”

In addition, the opinion notes that “the juvenile court found that Hudson’s alleged offenses are ‘extremely serious’ and ‘strongly favor’ adult certification. The court also found that Hudson has a criminal history that is ‘significant in both scope and severity’ and also ‘strongly favors certification.’”

Townsend, Davila and Dawson also have been charged in connection with the incident.