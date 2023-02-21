Oakdale woman killed in single-vehicle crash. CHP trying to determine who was driving

An Oakdale woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Oakdale on Monday night and the California Highway Patrol is still trying to determine who was driving.

Just after 8 p.m., the CHP responded to River Road east of Sawyer Avenue, where a Dodge van had rolled and landed on the passenger side, crushing a woman underneath. The woman, identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 31-year-old Paige Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the van had been traveling east when, for unknown reasons, the driver allowed it to leave the south shoulder, causing it to overturn and for Henderson to be ejected.

But investigators have not yet determined whether she or a man located outside the van had been driving it, said Officer Tom Olsen.

Brad Scoville, 26 of Oakdale, was described in a press release as “a pedestrian ... located near the collision scene.”

Olsen said Scoville admitted to knowing Henderson. Olsen would not say whether Scoville admitted to being in the vehicle or whether he was walking away from the scene when first respondents arrived.

Scoville was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest out of three local jurisdictions for crimes including grand theft, organized retail theft and drug possession. He was arrested without incident and remained in Stanislaus County jail on Tuesday.