Oakdale youth football coach dismissed over video of boys fighting. Stampede president responds

Oakdale Stampede Youth Football has dismissed the coach who was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child endangerment for encouraging two boys to fight.

Video of the fight, which circulated through the Oakdale community earlier this week before being brought to police, allegedly shows Joshua Troxell, 33 of Oakdale, egging on and directing one boy on how to fight the other, while at least 10 children watched.

Gene Gilton, president of Oakdale Stampede, said the organization became aware of the video Tuesday and all board members agreed to dismiss Troxell the same day. “It’s very saddening and disheartening to see that behavior taking place in my town and with someone that was a part of our organization,” he said.

Troxell was an assistant coach for about four years for a variety of age levels, Gilton said, “following where his son played, more or less.”

Troxell, who did not return a message seeking comment, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on Wednesday evening. On early Thursday morning he had posted bond on a $50,000 bail. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not been formally charged and a court date had not been set.

The fight took place sometime in the past week in the backyard of a residence in Oakdale, according to police. One of the boys involved suffered minor injuries.

In addition to his alleged role in the fight, the video captures Troxell repeatedly using the N-word, as do several of the children. “How does one of our community members who is supposed to be mentoring our kids talk like that?” Police Chief Jerry Ramar told The Bee.

Gilton said he did not know if any of the kids in the video — who appear to be teenagers, and some of the spectators even younger — were coached by Troxell. Oakdale Stampede is in its off season.

“As a person who likes to be kind and spread kindness, I find it sad that people want to tear everyone down and tear our organization down based on one person’s actions,” Gilton added. “It’s sad what he did, but it’s not a reflection of our program; we are an organization that tries to support the children of Oakdale.”

Ramar said much the same: “I am extremely disappointed and disturbed by the video. This doesn’t represent the community of Oakdale.”