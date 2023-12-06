Oakham first responders honored for finding missing boy in February

Parents Andrew Goderre and Samantha Kendall's 'worst fear' came true after their autistic, nonverbal 5-year-old son, Owen, went wandered off their property one morning in February with the family dog. Thankfully Owen was found about three hours after his parents realized he was missing.

The family is prepared for situations such as this and even have alarms on their doors, just in case. It just so happens that on that day in February, the alarm system was disarmed for a short time, while Andrew brought in groceries from a trip earlier that morning.

"We know that too often these situations go wrong," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early said at the Tuesday press conference "Too often, things that are rescue missions turn into recovery [missions]."

Before law enforcement had been called, Andrew searched the woods near the family's home but had no luck.

Owen was found about an hour after State Police units searched the Oakham woods. Troopers from the Special Emergency Response Team found Owen and his dog, Tika, along a path of power lines that cut through the forest around the family's house.

"These successful conclusions are really a combination of so many factors that come together when people set aside whatever petty disputes or differences we may have,” said Massachusetts State Police Interim Colonel John Mawn, Jr. “I'm not saying we have them but come together united in a common mission, a common goal to bring somebody home safely, you see what the result is."

Multiple state police resources were deployed, including the search and rescue unit, troopers, a K-9 unit and air and drone units. A K-9 unit from Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CEMLC) and the Central Massachusetts Search and Rescue Team, a civilian unit, also joined the search. During this time all Andrew and Kendall could do is wait.

Andrew said he was searching in the woods near their house until an Oakham officer told him to stop and wait for the officers to compete their search because the dogs of the K-9 unit could pick up Andrew's scent and mistake it for Owen.

"Basically, I'm told to sit and wait," Andrew said. "That was extremely difficult to hear."

Owen and Tika, a pit bull and heeler mix, were found two and a half miles from their family home. Once law enforcement discovered small footprints and paw prints, they followed the trail which led them to the boy and his dog.

Owen's parents thanked the law enforcement officers that helped locate their then-5-year-old son Tuesday.

OAKHAM - Andrew Goderre and Samantha Kendall, with Owen and Addy, pose for a photo with some of the members of the rescue team who first found Owen. They are from left; Mass State troopers Richard Caron, Geoffrey McKeon and Ashley Goodspeed and Central Massachusetts Search and Rescue Team members Joanne Tobey and Amanda Cabral.

"Words alone cannot express the amount of heartfelt gratitude and utmost respect that we have for all our first responders," Andrew said. "That February day, we were strangers to all of you. Yet you search for Owen as if you were one of your own."

OAKHAM - Massachusetts State Police troopers stand during the ceremony.

One of the reasons Kendall and Andrew decided to move to their current house, the one Owen wandered away from, is because it's not near a busy street or anything that could hurt Owen. Owen has a history of wandering off, his parents said.

"He's never made it far, we've always caught him quick," Kendall said. "And knowing how quick it was from when our daughter told us to when we started searching, I really thought we were going to find him immediately."

In light of recent events, Owen's parents have installed six more security cameras, adding to the eight they already had, installed more secure locks on all their doors and have started to put a GPS tracking device on Owen every day which clips to his clothes.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Oakham first responders recognized for finding missing boy in February