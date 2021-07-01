Oakhurst man arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
An Oakhurst man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.
An Oakhurst man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.
Two Capitol Police officers who were protecting the building during the January 6th insurrection says they are happy the House voted to launch new probe of the day, but what they really want is "accountability." (June 30)
Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina was arrested on Monday and charged with destruction of property and act of physical violence on grounds, authorities said.
After examining the makeup of Speaker Pelosi's select committee on the Jan. 6th insurrection, which will include Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, Stephen takes a look at the latest batch of seditionists rounded up by the feds for their alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue
Thomas Robertson, who was released from custody on the condition that he not possess firearms, had an M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partial pipe bomb when authorities searched his home. And he had just ordered 34 more guns online.View Entire Post ›
Here’s what we know so far about how the new committee will go about its business.
Mark Grods, of Alabama, is cooperating with the prosecutors as they work to bring charges against others involved in the riot, according to court documents.
Preview: The Academy Award-winning filmmaker opens up about fatherhood, filmmaking, and his new career as a novelist, with his adaptation of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Robert L. Bauer admitted he went into the U.S. Capitol He said he was motivated by Trump’s words.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A lawyer for the man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman," who faces criminal charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, asked a federal judge on Wednesday to release his client, saying he poses no danger to the public. The man, Jacob Chansley, is in federal custody awaiting trial on six criminal charges, including violent entry. On Jan. 6, Chansley joined a crowd of hundreds of supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
The S&P 500 rolled into another all-time high as the economy is hitting on all cylinders.
Non-English language movies like "Minari" can now compete at the Golden Globes for best picture.
A strong jobs report sent the stock market to early gains Friday and the S&P 500 to another all-time high. But breadth was shallow despite market gains.
American champion Sha'Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, spoke of her ban Friday on the “Today" show. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson's spot in the 100.
Prosecutors and Attorney General Daniel Cameron had challenged the policy.
The Justice Department will review its policies and procedures related to capital cases during this pause.
500 people have been arrested so far in what the government calls "the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."
The depressing trajectory of J.D. Vance
U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell on how he has dealt with the aftermath of 1/6 everyday since and expresses his disappointment that more lawmakers do not want to investigate the events of that day
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced the measure after Republicans in the Senate blocked the creation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot.
Eric Trump says ‘we’ve always lived amazingly clean lives’ while taking potshots at Hunter Biden