Oakhurst man arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A lawyer for the man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman," who faces criminal charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, asked a federal judge on Wednesday to release his client, saying he poses no danger to the public. The man, Jacob Chansley, is in federal custody awaiting trial on six criminal charges, including violent entry. On Jan. 6, Chansley joined a crowd of hundreds of supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.