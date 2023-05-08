Oakland A's Announcer Glen Kuiper Says Racial Slur On Air And Punishment Comes Down

Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper was suspended indefinitely on Saturday for a racial slur during a baseball broadcast earlier in the weekend. (Watch the video below.)

Kuiper was gushing about his visit with analyst Dallas Braden to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City before the A’s played against the Kansas City Royals. But he called it the “Nigger League Museum” instead.

For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why. pic.twitter.com/k1we7gf3GT — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 6, 2023

NBC Sports California, which broadcasts the A’s games, announced that Kuiper would be off the air until further notice while the incident is reviewed.

Kuiper apologized during Friday’s broadcast, saying “A little earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said.”

On Saturday he offered another statement of contrition: “I could not be more sorry and horrified what what I said.”

The A’s called Kuiper’s language “unacceptable.” The museum’s president, Bob Kendrick, called for forgiveness for Kuiper.

Kuiper is in his 20th season as the Athletics’ lead voice, per CNN.

