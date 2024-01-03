Oakland community continues to mourn slain officer as arrests are made
Max Darrow reports on the Oakland community after a police officer was killed.
Montana and North Carolina are the latest to join the list of states with age verification laws for adult platforms.
All three Detroit automakers had struggles with EV-related fires in 2023. One in November at a Stellantis facility appears to have started in an EV on a lift.
Terran Orbital has updated its anticipated financial results for the year's end after the company received a long-awaited payment from its largest customer, Rivada Space Networks. The news, announced today, confirms earlier reports from TechCrunch that Terran CEO Marc Bell was expecting at least some payment from Rivada before the close of the year. Rivada, a German subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, has ambitious plans to build a megaconstellation in low Earth orbit.
Lancia's released four elegant teasers for its coming Ypsilon CUV that debuts in February 2024. Spy shots of an early version show curious looks, though.
Jeep announced 2024 Wrangler pricing in June 2023, with heavy jumps over 2023, Prices are up again substantially for the 2024, rising from $200 to $4,050.
Rivian reported Tuesday it produced 17,541 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois factory and delivered 13,972 to customers in the fourth quarter, mixed results that left investors wary and sent shares down in pre-market trading. Rivian produces four vehicles: its two consumer vehicles, the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and two versions of its commercial van.
Porsche launches the 992.2-series 911 in 2024 with a new 3.6-liter flat-six engine, more power, and plans for a hybrid model in two outputs around 2025.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Donald Trump’s former “fixer,” Michael Cohen, used Google Bard to cite made-up legal cases that ended up in a federal court. Cohen admitted in unsealed court papers that he passed on documents referencing bogus cases to his lawyer, who then relayed them to a federal judge.
The long-rumored automatic GR Yaris is coming soon, and we may eventually see the GR Corolla get a similar treatment.
Xiaomi's SU7 electric car apparently has a range of up to 497 miles, and it can accelerate faster than the competition.
Over 6,700 Amazon shoppers are fans of the retinol and hyaluronic acid formula, too.
Apple's warnings in late October that Indian journalists and opposition figures may have been targeted by state-sponsored attacks prompted a forceful counterattack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Officials publicly doubted Apple's findings and announced a probe into device security. India has never confirmed nor denied using the Pegasus tool, but nonprofit advocacy group Amnesty International reported Thursday that it found NSO Group's invasive spyware on the iPhones of prominent journalists in India, lending more credibility to Apple's early warnings.
The Tesla Model Y is reportedly up for a refresh in 2024, according to a report from Bloomberg.
On December 22, Stellantis' built the final Charger, a Destroyer Gray Scat Pack Widebody, and the final Challenger, an SRT Demon 170 in Pitch Black.
Jeremy Korzeniewski has written over 8,400 posts over the years for Autoblog. Here are some of his favorites from 2023.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
The gist of the story is, LAION, a dataset used to train many popular open source and commercial AI image generators, including Stable Diffusion and Imagen, contains thousands of images of suspected child sexual abuse. A watchdog group based at Stanford, the Stanford Internet Observatory, worked with anti-abuse charities to identify the illegal material and report the links to law enforcement. Now, LAION, a nonprofit, has taken down its training data and pledged to remove the offending materials before republishing it.