Oakland County cops want to buy your gun

Bill Laitner, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Police in Oakland County plan to buy guns like these from members of the public to get them out of circulation, hoping to prevent crimes and accidental shootings.
Turn in a gun, get some money. That’s the plan in Oakland County, where police plan to buy guns from the public to get them out of circulation.

Those who turn in guns are to receive generic Visa-type gift cards. The amounts are $100 in exchange for a handgun, $200 for a long gun and $300 for an assault rifle, according to a news release. Those who turn in firearms will need to provide ID. The "gun buyback" is scheduled for Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at these sites:

  • St. David’s Episcopal Church, 16200 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield (Hosted by Lathrup Village and Southfield police)

  • Royal Oak Police Department, 450 E. Eleven Mile Road, Royal Oak (Hosted by Berkley and Royal Oak police)

  • Auburn Hills Police Department, 1899 N. Squirrel Road, Auburn Hills (Hosted by Auburn Hills and Bloomfield Twp. police)

  • Ferndale City Hall Parking Lot, 300 E. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale (Hosted by Ferndale police)

The buybacks are being paid for by $45,000 in funding approved Sept. 1 by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. The goal? Getting guns out of circulation, where they lead to crime or accidents, said County Commissioner Charlie Cavell, D-Ferndale.

Contact: blaitner@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oakland County police will buy guns, give you gift card

