Oakland County cops want to buy your gun

Reuters Videos

STORY: Desperate Venezuelan migrants protest at the Mexico border with the U.S.This girl's sign reads, "‘I crossed the jungle and they won't let me see my Dad."She and others like her are stranded after U.S. and Mexican authorities announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico.The move follows an acceleration in the number of Venezuelan migrants trying to reach the U.S.Between October last year and August, more than 150-thousand Venezuelans were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.But what is causing the increase in numbers?[Yeni Briseno, Venezuelan Migrant]“I don’t care if it is here or there, I just want a better life quality for my daughters so they can study. I want to work a lot, I want a job for my husband and to go onwards, have a better life quality. That is all I ask from this country if I’m here. Only God knows why he does things.”Under late President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, Venezuela weathered corruption and inflation.The country has the world's largest oil reserves so it was hit hard when, in 2014, global oil prices tumbled.Living conditions further deteriorated as stringent price controls created widespread shortages.Medicines for conditions from headaches to cancer were unavailable.In 2018, inflation in Venezuela exceeded 1 million percent. [[Why have these new measures been brought in?]]REPORTER: "On the border, why is the border more overwhelmed under your watch, Mr. President?"Biden is facing political pressure to curb the number of illegal crossings.BIDEN: "There are fewer immigrants coming from Central America and from Mexico. This is a totally different circumstance. What is on my watch now is Venezuela...."Venezuelans have been one of the largest groups of migrants involved in such crossings, in part because Washington granted temporary protection status in 2021 to those who were on U.S. soil.On top of this, the U.S. broke down diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019,making it harder for the U.S. to deport Venezuelans than other nationalities.Separately, the U.S. has said it will allow up to 24,000 people from Venezuela to apply for humanitarian entry, but they must come by AIR.Other requirements include having a U.S.-based supporter and holding a valid passport.So what of those left at the Mexico border?The UN has sounded a warning that shelters are being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay.Some of them may return to Venezuela, while others could settle down in different Latin American countries,Many migrants, however, remain determined to reach the U.S. border.[Darwin Pinero, Venezuelan migrant]“We just want to reach our destination. These people here will not stop until they reach their goal to achieve a dream that all of us who are walking want to attain. If we need to walk all day and night until we reach the end, we will do it.”