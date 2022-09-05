Oakland County deputy suspended for 'wrongdoing' alleged online

Oakland County Jail in Pontiac on Dec. 2, 2021.

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy has been suspended without pay for wrongdoing, according to a news release.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard wrote in the Monday release that an investigation of the unnamed employee in the agency's Corrections Division began after someone spotted allegations of wrongdoing online. The deputy has worked in the Sheriff's Office for five months, assigned to the Oakland County Jail. The Sheriff's Office did not specify the nature of the allegations against the employee.

“A preliminary investigation has been initiated and based on early findings he has been suspended until the investigation is complete," he wrote.

