Oakland County man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket

An Oakland County man recently won $100 on Michigan Lottery tickets, then turned it into $1 million.

The 59-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased four tickets and won $100, according to the Michigan Lottery. He used the winnings to purchase more tickets, which included a $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier instant ticket for $10 that won one of the game's top prizes of $1 million.

"I scratched off only the barcode, and then scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app," the man told the Michigan Lottery. "When confetti came up on the screen with a prize of $1 million, I thought the scanner was broken. I scratched off the full ticket and that’s when I saw I really did win. It was awesome!"

The ticket was purchased at the Meijer located at 1703 Haggerty Road in Commerce Township.

He recently claimed his prize and opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount.

He plans to use the money to buy a retirement home with a pool and sponsor a child overseas.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $1M on instant ticket