Oakland County man wins $1 million on Lucky Match instant game

When an Oakland County man revealed a winning prize of $1 million on his Michigan Lottery instant ticket, he was sure it was fake. It wasn't.

The 29-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won one of the three top prizes on the Lucky Match game, which costs $10 to play, according to the Michigan Lottery.

An Oakland County man recently won $2 million on a Michigan Lottery Lucky Match instant ticket.

He purchased his ticket at the BP gas station located at 3700 Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills.

"I started scratching the ticket and won on the first line I scratched," he told the Michigan Lottery. "I thought the ticket was fake when I revealed the '1MIL' symbol, so I scanned it on the Lottery app. When confetti came up with the amount of $1 million, I thought I was dreaming! I yelled: 'Wake me up! This can’t be real!' I called my family right away to tell them the good news."

He recently claimed his prize and opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount.

He plans to use the money to start a business and help his family.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $1M on instant game ticket