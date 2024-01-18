Oakland County man wins $4 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket

An Oakland County man recently won $4 million on the type of lottery games he loves the most.

The 67-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won one of the VIP Millions instant game's three top prizes, according to the Michigan Lottery.

He purchased the $30 ticket at the USA 2 Go gas station located at 47300 Citygate Drive in Novi.

Scratching the ticket revealed the number 36 matching one of the VIP numbers.

An Oakland County man recently won $4 million on an instant Michigan Lottery ticket purchased in Novi.

"I have played Lottery games for a long time, and enjoy instant games the most,” he told the Michigan Lottery. "When I scratched the ticket off and saw I had won $4 million I couldn’t believe it. I showed the ticket to my wife just to be sure I had won. After that, it still took a solid 24 hours before it really sank in that I was a millionaire."

He recently claimed his prize and opted to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million instead of annuity payments for the full amount.

More: Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes in December were sold

He plans to use the money to complete home improvements and invest the rest.

"Winning this money means less stress for me and my family and gives me the chance to help my kids," he said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $4M on VIP Millions game