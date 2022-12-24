Oakland County sex trafficker gets maximum sentences

A Pontiac man who police said was arranging sex trysts for hire throughout Oakland County received maximum prison sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Dallas Jordan-King was sentenced for operating a sex trafficking ring in Oakland County and for possessing pornographic photos of minors.

Authorities said that Jordan-King, 25, profited from a string of at least nine women who offered sex in Auburn Hills, Madison Heights, Pontiac and other locations in 2018 and 2019. After his arrest, Jordan-King gained further notoriety when in late 2020 he had his $30,000 cash bond revoked after he cut off his electronic locating tether and fled for several weeks.

Oakland Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham imposed sentences Tuesday of seven to 20 years for one count of possessing child sexually abusive material; and 8½ to 15 years for one count of forced labor/commercial sex. Jordan-King also must serve an additional two years in prison for one count of using or possessing a firearm while committing a felony. Jordan-King also must register as a sex offender.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel praised the judge for sending a message to those tempted to facilitate prostitution.

“Jordan-King victimized minors and multiple young women for financial gain, and I would like to thank Judge Cunningham for recognizing the severity of the threat the defendant posed and the gravity of the crimes,” Nessel said in a statement.

Cracking the case involved police from a dozen Oakland County communities as well as investigators from the FBI, State Police and Oakland County Sheriff’s Department. It began when Auburn Hills detectives learned that Jordan-King “would befriend numerous young college-age females and groom them to engage in sexual activity,” for both his profit and pleasure, authorities said at the time of his arrest. Detectives said they identified at least nine victims whom Jordan-King sexually trafficked.

According to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, the FBI and the Oakland County Violent Crime and Gang Task Force played key roles in breaking the case. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said he was proud of “our team” that included county deputies as well as officers from Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Novi, Southfield and Troy. “Human trafficking is a modern-day scourge that must be ended. This case is a clear example of how this behavior will not be tolerated in Oakland County,” Bouchard said.

