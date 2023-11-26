Oakland County Sheriff's Office issues warning about Apple iPhone system update

Apple launched its annual operating system update, tweaking old features and introducing new ones. But with iOS 17, many law enforcement agencies, including the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, are warning residents to turn off one new feature.

This year, the Apple update introduces a Check In feature that notifies someone when you’ve arrived at your destination, sharable and customizable contact cards and a standby mode that can turn your phone into a clock.

Of course, the software update is also packed with updates to existing features like FaceTime, voicemail, autocorrect and AirDrop.

Apple also made it so you can share your contact details with someone in the same manner. They're calling it NameDrop.

Just place the phones near each other and wait for them to connect. You'll see the screens react, and then the other person's details will appear. You can choose between only receiving their information or also sharing yours.

The update automatically defaults to "on" after completing the update. If the feature isn’t working, or the Bringing Devices Together option isn't in your settings, check that both devices are running iOS 17 or later.

But law enforcement agencies, including the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, are warning against using this feature.

For NameDrop to work, the phones have to be very, very close together, so don’t worry about accidentally sharing your details with a stranger.

To shut off this setting,

Go to Settings

Tap General

Tap AirDrop

Toggle Bringing Devices Together

Change to off

"Don’t forget to change these settings after the update on your children’s phones as well," a news release from the agency says.

iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone XS and newer.

Cody Godwin from USA Today contributed to this report.

