Oakland County Week In Review

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — Here are Patch's top stories from Oakland County this past week.

Stabbing Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shelby Twp: Police

Two people were killed and another critically injured in a triple stabbing inside a Shelby Township home Sunday morning, according to police.



Oxford HS Unveils Plan To Bring Students Back To School

Oxford High School plans to bring students back to the building on Jan. 24, Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement Wednesday.



Accused Oxford Shooter Could Plead Guilty: Report

Accused Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley could plead guilty to killing four of his high school classmates and wounding seven others at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, according to a report by WWJ News.



1 Shot On I-75 In Oakland County: MSP

Michigan State Police are investigating an Oakland County freeway shooting that left one in critical condition on Friday morning, officials said.



Parents Of Accused Oxford Shooter Lose Bid To Reduce Bail

The parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were denied a bond reduction in court on Friday. Lawyers for James and Jennifer Crumbley were seeking to reduce their bond from $500,000 each to $100,000 each.



COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge In Michigan: MDHHS

Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing again in Michigan, state health officials reported Monday.



MI Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence Will Not Seek Re-election

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence announced Tuesday night she will not seek re-election to the U.S. Congress.

Beaumont Health Says It's At "Breaking Point" With COVID-19 Surge

Beaumont Health said it's at a "breaking point" as its hospitals are caring for more than 750 COVID-19 patients, 62 percent of which are unvaccinated, officials said Thursday in a statement.

This article originally appeared on the Troy Patch