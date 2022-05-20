Oakland Filipino restaurant co-owner is fatally shot in front of his 11-year-old son

Artgel “Jun” Anabo, the co-owner of a Filipino restaurant in Oakland, California, was fatally shot in front of his 11-year-old son on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the Lucky Three Seven restaurant at the corner of Fruitvale and Brookdale Avenues at about 9:40 p.m. and found Anabo suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The 37-year-old man was shot in front of his son, according to witnesses.

“He see everything that happened,” Jose Ortiz, a friend of Anabo’s son, told KTVU. “He see his dad going down. He collapsed. He said, ‘Why somebody hurt my dad when he loved people?’”

Police have not yet provided any information on the suspect. However, law enforcement are investigating whether the shooting was related to Anabo’s purchase of a truck for his relative.

Investigators said the vehicle was stolen, and Anabo may have asked for his $15,000 back after it was confiscated by highway authorities.

Anabo was awaiting his 40th birthday celebration and his son’s elementary graduation next week. He is remembered for his community service and giving away free meals and school supplies to those in need. His restaurant is known for its traditional Filipino dishes such as lumpia and chicken adobo.

“Not only were they committed to their family, they were committed to their neighborhood, their culture,” Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo said.

“Although Jun would want us to keep it moving and keep it pushing… we find ourselves lost without him,” the restaurant’s representatives shared on Instagram. “Jun Anabo, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven has died and we are praying, crying, and hoping for any light.”

Analyn Novenario, Anabo’s older sister, has launched a GoFundMe page to support his son.

“Right now, Kiah is in pain wondering why someone would take away his Papa from him,” she wrote. “I wish I had an answer for him. I believe my brother would tell Kiah that his life is so precious and the world needs positivity like him.”

“My brother hated talking about death, but he did want me to make sure that Kiah reached his happiness whether it’s college or his other passions,” she added. “The very fiber in me wants to make this happen. There is no need for funeral expenses, everything donated will go toward Kiah, his future, and my brother’s last wish.”

Police have yet to determine if the incident was targeted or random. No arrests have been made at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

Featured Image via KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco