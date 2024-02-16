Oakland flower shop burglarized 2 days before Valentine’s Day

(KRON) — M.P. Flowers in Oakland was filled with colorful flowers ready to be sold for Valentine’s Day when it was burglarized just two days before the holiday, according to the shopowner’s friend.

Ron Pond and his daughter, Michelle Pond, operate the small flower shop at 510 27th Street. “Sometime last night, or early morning, their flower shop, M.P. Flowers in Oakland … was robbed of all their flowers and supplies they were going to use to make their living,” the friend wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Ron Pond started his floral business decades ago. “Astonishingly, he still believes that whoever did this must need it more than him and he will carry on,” the page states.

The GoFundMe page is raising donations to recoup what was stolen.

