Oakland High student charged in connection with Instagram threat

An Oakland High School student is in custody after allegedly threatening students via Instagram Tuesday morning, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

Detective Will Pinson said the 15-year-old student pulled the prank because he wanted to get out of class.

Oakland High School is operated by Rutherford County Schools.

Pinson said the student is charged with making a false report and taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

“He had no intention of harming anyone at the school,” Pinson said.

The Instagram post gave a specific time for the violence to take place. As news of the threat spread across social media, students began alerting parents. By mid-morning, parents were lined up waiting to check their students out from the school.

The school was placed on precautionary lockdown during the incident.

SRO Capt. Brad Harrison said Oakland School Resource Officers Jeremy Murdock and Mic Rea interviewed several students to help track down the student who was charged.

Sgt. Scott Culp and other SROs helped increase security at the school and aided in the investigation, he said.

The student will be remanded to alternative school, according to the school district.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh heralded the SROs and dispatchers who fielded parents' calls during the chaotic incident.

“I commend students for doing the right thing and bringing this threat to the attention of our administrators,” said Bill Spurlock, director of Rutherford County Schools. “We need students to understand that making false threats in an attempt to disrupt school is not funny and will not be tolerated.”

