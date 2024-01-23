Oakland man arrested on drug charges

Jan. 23—OAKLAND — Investigation of a reported trespassing incident at an Oakland motel led to the arrest Sunday of an Oakland man on drug distribution and possession charges, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Christoper Michael Johnson, 32, was taken into custody when suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia were observed in plain view by investigating deputies, authorities said.

A subsequent execution of a search and seizure warrant by the Garrett County Narcotics Task Force led to discovery of heroin, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency totaling $79.

Johnson was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamines and related offenses before being jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center.