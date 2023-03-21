Oakland man convicted of sexual abuse

Mar. 21—OAKLAND — An Oakland man is awaiting sentencing after he was convicted in Garrett County Circuit Court last week of sexually abusing a minor.

Paul Kip Burns, 52, was also convicted of incest, perverted practice, fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault, according to State's Attorney Christian Mash.

Following the two-day jury trial, Judge Terrance McGann ordered a presentence investigation. Burns remains jailed in the Garrett County Detention Center.

The charges stemmed from incidents in June 2022 when a 17 year old victim reported sexual abuse to law enforcement, Mash said.