Oakland man dies after pursuit, police shooting in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An Oakland man died after being pursued and shot by officers from two law enforcement agencies on Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Around 12:20 p.m., a motorcycle officer with California Highway Patrol began pursuing a driver in a silver-colored Toyota Prius near the area of Interstate 80 and Norwood Avenue. The driver was later identified as Zachary Wolffscott, 36, of Oakland.

A few moments into the chase, a sheriff's K9 deputy joined the pursuit along with another CHP officer. Authorities say that Wolffscott struck a man riding on a motorcycle near Greenback Lane on I-80, which appeared to render his Toyota inoperable.

Wolffscott got out of the car and pulled out a knife before advancing towards officers, SCSO said. Authorities commanded Wolffscott to stop, but he kept advancing, and all three officers fired their weapons towards him, the sheriff's office stated.

Wolffscott was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, but he was later pronounced dead. The motorcycle rider Wolffscott allegedly hit suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division will investigate the shooting, as is standard practice for all shootings involving the SCSO. The incident will also be independently reviewed by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

The SCSO deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation has been completed, in accordance with the department's policies. The sheriff's office says it will also release body camera footage in a community briefing, as state law requires.