Oakland man jailed on alleged child sex offenses

Sep. 27—OAKLAND — An Oakland man was arrested Tuesday following a joint investigation of alleged child sex offenses that began nearly a decade ago, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Police took Henry Kinsinger, 57, into custody on a warrant charging him with sexual abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sex offense and perverted practice following investigation by the sheriff's office and the Department of Social Services Child Protective Services.

Kinsinger remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $15,000 bond set by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a district court judge.

The alleged offenses occurred from January 2014 through Sept. 26, according to electronic court records.