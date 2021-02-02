Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight
Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight.
TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland.
Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. No injuries but cell phones, cash, 3 firearms taken. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation. call 510-238-3326 w/info. (1/3 pic.twitter.com/l6MzEIvVJ9 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 2, 2021
Two masked robbers with semi-automatic guns stole from a resident in Oakland on Jan. 29 at around 1:40 p.m., according to ABC7 News. The entire robbery was caught on camera. In the surveillance video, the resident is seen using a laptop and a cell phone. One of the armed suspects approaches the resident first, and the other suspect appears to say, "Get down." The resident is threatened as he is forced into his home, but no injuries were reported after the robbery. The suspects took money, a cell phone and three firearms.
(3/3 it appears the man is on the phone and working on a laptop as the two suspect appear and one seems to say “get down”. pic.twitter.com/QMRsm6c1Ot
— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 2, 2021
The Oakland Police Department is conducting an investigation to identify the robbers. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-238-3326. Feature Image via Dion Lim (left, right)
