Oakland marina residents worried as pirates target docked boats

Mukesh Ambani will lead Reliance Industries for five more years and groom and mentor his children to take the $200 billion Indian oil-to-telecom giant to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead. As part of the succession plan, Reliance Industries appointed Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- as non-executive directors to the board, while wife Nita steps down from the board to focus on the Reliance Foundation charity. "Together with the board and all my longtime colleagues, I shall further enrich Reliance’s unique institutional culture, which has sustained your company’s perpetual and exponential growth," said Ambani, Asia's richest man, at the company's annual general meeting Monday.