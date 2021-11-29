Oakland mayor seeks to reverse police cuts amid crime spike

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JULIET WILLIAMS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a reversal of plans to divert funding from police to social services, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Monday that she'll push to reverse planned cuts to the city's police department and seek to quickly hire more officers amid a spike in violence and homicides that has left some residents afraid to leave their homes.

The mayor's announcement came after a weekend in which three people were killed, including a retired police officer acting as a security guard for a television news crew, bringing the number of homicides to 127 so far this year.

To address the violence, Schaaf said she'll ask the city council to reverse funding cuts scheduled to take effect next year, though she still supports diversion efforts.

“When those messages and services are not effective … the consequences must be swift and certain," Schaaf told reporters Monday on a Zoom call. “There is nothing progressive about unbridled gun violence.”

Amid a nationwide movement to shift funding away from police budgets after the killing of George Floyd, the progressive Oakland City Council also voted in June to spend $18 million on programs that aim to prevent street crime and address homelessness.

Oakland is among other liberal cities having to change course amid a spike in crime.

In June 2020, the Portland City Council and the mayor cut millions from the police budget. Earlier this month, the council unanimously passed a fall budget bump that included increasing the current $230 million police budget by an additional $5.2 million.

From New York City to Los Angeles — in cities that had some of the largest Black Lives Matter protests, and some with an extensive history of police brutality — police departments are seeing their finances partially restored in response to rising homicides, an officer exodus and political pressures.

Schaaf said efforts to shift lower-level policing to other departments and efforts aimed at diverting those convicted to other services have not been enough.

Police staffing has also fallen one officer below a 2014 voter-approved measure that requires the police department to have at least 678 sworn officers on staff. Schaaf said the department will boost its recruiting efforts.

That measure requires the city to have at least 678 officers to access funding from a parcel tax.

The union that represents Oakland police called the dwindling number of officers “yet another broken promise to Oakland residents by the “defund-the-police” majority on city council."

Among the other high-profile deaths was the death of a 1-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a stray bullet on an Oakland freeway while he slept in his car seat as his mother drove on a Saturday afternoon. Officials say the vehicle likely got caught in the crossfire of two vehicles exchanging gunfire.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a news conference last week that the police department needs help and asked city council members to “step up" and put aside their political differences to address crime, KPIX-TV reported.

____

A previous version of this story said that $18 million in the Oakland city budget would be diverted to crime diversion and outreach. The $18 million in spending comes on top of the police budget, which is scheduled to be cut.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why we're using filmmaking to encourage vaccination by Black and Latino Angelenos

    Strong narratives can help sway opinions. Jeremy Kagan, CC BY-SAPeople have recognized the power of storytelling for thousands of years. The Bible relies on parables like the prodigal son because stories successfully convey the underlying message in a memorable way that’s easy to pass along to future generations. But when public health leaders and medical professionals need to communicate crucial, potentially life-saving health information, they can fail to harness the strength of storytelling.

  • Father held after 4 California children, grandmother slain

    Four children, including an infant, and their grandmother were found shot to death in a Southern California home and the children's father was arrested on suspicion of killing them, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles. The children's mother discovered the bodies and called 911, sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

  • When the NC GOP amplifies Mark Robinson’s LGBTQ messages, here’s what happens

    Republican leaders in NC are taking the wrong approach on Lt. Gov. Robinson’s hateful messages about LGBTQ people. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Saved by the Bell's Haskiri Velazquez and Mitchell Hoog on Daisy/Mac Finale Flirtation, Potential Pairing in Season 3

    Is Saved by the Bell about to give Daisy and Mac ‘shippers exactly what they want? During Season 2 of the Peacock revival, Daisy works with Mac to guarantee Bayside’s spot in the Southern California School Spirit Competition — and along the way, Zack and Kelly’s son mayyyybe catches feelings for the student body president. […]

  • British Columbia extends fuel rationing after flooding

    The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia is extending fuel rationing until Dec. 14 when a major pipeline is back online after a series of devastating storms in the southern part of the province. British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday the province is also extending the state of emergency until the same date in order to ensure emergency services have the resources they need. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said the pipeline provides most of the fuel for British Columbia's Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, which is now being shipped in by rail from Alberta and on barges from the United States.

  • WXYZ-TV sports reporter Jeanna Trotman comes back home with retired NHL husband

    Jeanna Trotman, who grew up in Sterling Heights, has come home as a WXYZ-TV sports reporter and anchor, along with husband Zach, a retired NHL player.

  • Smash-and-grab robberies hit stores around the country on Black Friday

    Several localities across the United States have reported smash-and-grab robberies on Black Friday, contributing to a larger reported number of similar crimes in recent days.In California, the cities of Lakewood, Los Angeles and Monterey all experienced smash-and-grab robberies on the busy post-Thanksgiving shopping day. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that on Friday evening eight people entered a Home Depot in Lakewood,...

  • Darren Waller week-to-week with knee injury

    Raiders tight end Darren Waller avoided a major injury when he hurt his knee during the Thanksgiving victory over the Cowboys. But he still could miss some time. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said in his Monday press conference that Waller is week-to-week with his knee injury. Bisaccia added that Waller has improved and the [more]

  • Many Iowans didn't return to vote after absentee ballots rejected

    At least 206 people in Iowa's two largest counties didn't return to vote in this month's elections after their absentee ballot requests were rejected for missing the state's new deadline, according to data Axios obtained via public record requests.That includes at least 95 voters in Polk County and 111 in Linn County.Why it matters: Auditors from both counties said many of them could've had a ballot mailed and their vote counted if the law hadn't shortened the request window this year.Results in

  • Wisconsin senators issue bipartisan plea to stop politicizing Waukesha killings

    Wisconsin senators issue bipartisan plea to stop politicizing Waukesha killings

  • Celebrity stylist’s three-year-old nephew dies after falling out of 17-storey window

    ‘This is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. No one should have to bury a 3-year-old baby’

  • Opinion | Why A ‘Sister Souljah Moment’ Won’t Save Biden

    Clinton’s polling didn’t actually change much after his tack to the center on race. Biden should ignore the pundits calling for a 1990s reboot.

  • The Waukesha effect: A surge in weaponized vehicles plowing into crowds wreaks havoc on national safety

    The Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha and a national surge in vehicle attacks against political protesters confounds security planners.

  • Father arrested for ‘shooting dead four children and mother-in-law’ at California home

    Germarcus David is accused of shooting dead five people at a home in Lancaster on Sunday

  • 'QAnon Shaman' from Capitol riot likely to appeal sentence this week

    The man known as the “QAnon Shaman” said he has hired two new lawyers, indicating he is likely to appeal his sentence this week for his role in the Jan. 6 Capit

  • Satya Nadella sells half his Microsoft stock, weeks before state implements capital gains tax

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold half of his stake in the company in a series of transactions last week, divesting about 840,000 shares for a sum of more than $285 million, according to a regulatory filing. Nadella sold the shares “for personal financial planning and diversification reasons,” the Redmond-based company said in a statement Monday afternoon. “He is committed to the continued success of the company and his holdings significantly exceed the holding requirements set by the Microsoft B

  • Elias: Smash-and-grab bandit provide opportunity, peril for Newson

    Gov Gavin Newsom's handling of the high-profile organized break-ins at retail stores is politically fraught.

  • Monroe County fire station burns down over weekend, firefighter injured battling blaze

    No one was at the county’s emergency services station 10 when it caught fire late Saturday night. A fire engine was also destroyed.

  • For cop who shot Daunte Wright, will 'wrong gun' plea work?

    When a suburban Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright in April, her reaction on body-camera video seemed to instantly establish the key facts of the case: “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun,” Kim Potter said. The shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by the white officer sparked intense protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was already on edge as that city's fired officer Derek Chauvin was on trial in George Floyd’s death. The concrete barriers, chain-link fencing and National Guard soldiers that surrounded the courthouse for that trial are gone, but enhanced security will be in place for Potter's trial — with fewer entry points and the closure of a parking garage.

  • Beto and the Spanish name-game in the Texas governor’s race

    Republican Greg Abbott is trying to appeal to Hispanic voters by claiming Beto O’Rourke is appropriating their culture ‘In a border town like El Paso, no one ever made an issue of a gringo using the nickname for the Spanish name Roberto.’ Photograph: Veronica Cardenas/Reuters Within hours of former congressman Beto O’Rourke announcing his intent to run for governor of Texas against incumbent Greg Abbott, the Republican party apparatus began tweeting about “Robert Francis O’Rourke.” It harkened b