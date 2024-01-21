Oakland’s In-N-Out location set to close in March

(KRON) – In-N-Out Burger announced the closure of the Oakland location after 18 years, cities “issues of ongoing crime.”

Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick released a statement regarding the closure, “We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime. Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our customers and associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.”

According to Warnick, all of the associates at the Oakland location will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby In-N-Out location or receive a severance package.

“We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families,” said Warnick. “Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.”

The location of the In-N-Out is 8300 Oakport Street in Oakland. The last day of business will be March 24.

