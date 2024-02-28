Oakland Police Commission releases four police chief candidates

(KRON) — The City of Oakland has now been without a police chief for more than a year after Mayor Sheng Thao made the controversial decision to fire LeRonne Armstrong in February 2023.

The hiring process to find a new chief has dragged out as Thao has had disagreements with the Oakland Police Commission. In December, she rejected a list of candidates submitted by the commission.

On Tuesday night, the police commission released a list of four possible candidates to be the new chief. Below is an overview of who the candidates are.

Abdul Pridgen

Pridgen was the police chief in San Leandro from September 2021 to February 2024. He had been on administrative leave since September 2023 due to allegations that he violated department policies. The City of San Leandro did not release information about the details of the matter, saying they were prohibited by law.

Before coming to San Leandro, Pridgen was the police chief in Seaside, Calif. He was born in the Bronx, NY and also spent time in Texas. He served as a sailor and graduated from institutions such as Harvard Kennedy School.

“As Oakland stands at the crossroads of change, with an urgent need for community policing and innovative strategies to attract investment and commerce, Chief Pridgen represents the personification of hope and progress that Oakland and other cities urgently need,” the police commission wrote.

Floyd Mitchell

Mitchell has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including terms as police chief in the Texas cities of Temple and Lubbock. He is currently the first vice president of the Texas Police Chief Association.

He is also a veteran of the Air Force, completing tours in England and New Hampshire. He graduated from the FBI’s national academy.

“Chief Mitchell has experience leading and managing all aspects of a law enforcement agency with a focus on communication, collaboration, and officer-community engagement at every level of the organization. As a strong proponent of community policing and outreach, Chief Mitchell brings a transparent, thoughtful, and data-driven approach to preventative, proactive police patrols, crime prevention and reduction efforts,” the police commission said of Mitchell.

Lisa Davis

Davis is currently a lieutenant colonel and the investigations bureau commander for the Cincinnati Police Department. The police commission’s press release says she specialized in “building community relationships and using problem-solving to address crime and disorder.”

In Cincinnati, she designated a unit for at-risk people such as the LGBTQ+ community and homeless youth. She also developed a police cadet program that provides summer employment for inner-city kids.

“Lieutenant Colonel Davis is passionate about community policing and building police legitimacy through community partnerships,” the police commission said.

Louis Molina

Molina is currently the assistant deputy mayor for public safety in New York City. Before that, he was the commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction.

He began his career as an officer and detective for the NYPD. He has also worked in Las Vegas, where he managed city’s jail, deputy city marshal police force and other public safety officials.

“Louis Molina has experience modernizing law enforcement systems through robust programming and community engagement, building staff capacity, and making strategic investments that improved conditions for staff, the community, and vulnerable and justice-involved persons,” the police commission said.

