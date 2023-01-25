Oakland police fear deadly music video shooting could fuel more bloodshed

Multiple shooters opened fire on dozens of people filming a music video in a deadly Northern California gang attack that Oakland police fear will spark retaliatory bloodshed, authorities said Tuesday.

The latest mass shooting unfolded in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. PT Monday as bullets struck five people, killing 18-year-old Mario Navarro-Navarro, police said.

Between 40 and 50 people were at the scene “where individuals were filming a music video,” acting Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison told reporters.

“While the recording was occurring, gunfire broke out from multiple shooters in various directions," Allison said.

Police didn't name the gang involved in Monday's attack.

“The biggest threat to us right now is retaliatory shootings — the groups going back and forth, and we continue to see violence that will stem from this particular incident," OPD Capt. Tony Jones said.

An Oakland pastor, Billy Dixon Jr., appeared alongside police and Mayor Sheng Thao, pleading for gang members to pick up a phone, to call him, before they grab a gun.

“People that are thinking about retaliating, people that are thinking about going back to get revenge, before you do that … give me call,” he said.

The Oakland shooting came less than five hours after seven people were fatally shot about 40 miles away in Half Moon Bay in attacks that sheriff's deputies called an act of "workplace violence."

And 375 miles south of Oakland, in Monterey Park, 11 people were fatally shot late Saturday during a Lunar New Year event in that predominantly Asian Southern California suburb.

“And in situations like this, I can’t help but to just think of my son who has never known a time where there were no mass shootings, where they weren’t occurring in our schools, in our churches in our dance halls and on our streets," Thao said.

:

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com