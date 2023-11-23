Oakland police investigating injury shooting south of Lake Merritt

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department was notified of a victim of a gunshot wound who walked into an area hospital early Thursday morning.

Investigators responding to the hospital just after 1:30 a.m. determined the shooting had occurred on the 90 block of East 10th Street, south of Lake Merritt and Lake Merritt Boulevard, OPD said. Officers reported to the scene, where evidence of a shooting was located, according to police.

Construction crew has $5K worth of stolen tools returned after Pleasanton police bust

Police canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance video. There are currently no suspects in the shooting and the investigation is active, police said.

The gunshot victim is listed in stable condition, according to OPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.