Oakland resident, councilmember voice their support for former Police Chief Armstrong
Betty Yu reports on what supporters of former Police Chief Armstrong had to say at a commission meeting on Monday.
Betty Yu reports on what supporters of former Police Chief Armstrong had to say at a commission meeting on Monday.
Contestant Matt Walks proves some prizes may be more valuable than others.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Young faced a stiff test against a stout Saints defense for his Panthers home debut.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Nick Chubb's season is done.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The final shows on Brand's comedy tour, "Bipolarisation," were postponed Monday as London's Metropolitan Police had received another report of an alleged sexual assault, in 2003.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
Three Florida players and one Tennessee player will be suspended for the first half of their upcoming games.
In a recent interview with NBC News, the former president did not commit to a specific policy on the issue.
As the anniversary of Kevin Hines's suicide attempt aligns with Suicide Prevention Month, we examine why his story has gone viral for the last 23 years.
X owner Elon Musk today floated the idea that the social network formerly known as Twitter may no longer be a free site. In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Musk said the company was "moving to a small monthly payment" for the use of the X system. "It's the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots," explained Musk.
This is a war Ukraine can win, the young congressman says, but only if the U.S. maintains its support.
It didn’t take long to learn Panos Panay’s new home. The industry veteran, instrumental in developing Windows 11 and the Microsoft Surface line of 2-in-1s and laptops, will land at Amazon.
Five Americans who had spent years imprisoned in Iran were freed on Monday as part of a complex and delicate diplomatic deal.
Third-gen Porsche Panamera changes include new hybrid, upgraded suspension. The sedan debuts November 24 at Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai.
Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner have all seen significant action at quarterback for Alabama this season. Milroe has "played the best," per Nick Saban.
Panos Panay is leaving Microsoft after 19 years with the company, as confirmed via an official tweet. He’s been operating as the chief product officer with Microsoft, heading up Windows development and the company’s Surface line. Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s vice president of experience and devices, broke the news in an email to employees.