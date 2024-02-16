Oakland restaurant break-in caught on video

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Ongoing crime at an Oakland restaurant is frustrating its workers. They say they’ve recently been dealing with a barrage of break-ins, the latest happening Thursday morning.

The general manager of Agave Uptown says the restaurant has been broken into three times over the past three weeks and nearly two dozen times since the restaurant first opened. They say the constant crime is making their employees and customers feel unsafe.

3 killed in Bay Bridge crash Thursday morning

Security video of the latest break-in shows the latest burglary from around 5 a.m. Thursday. A man is seen ripping open the front doors of the restaurant after breaking a lock. He then calmly pockets a couple of bottles of liquor before leaving.

“Restaurants are dying little by little with this type of situation and this has to stop,” said Agave’s general manager Osvaldo Sanchez.

Sanchez says these types of crimes are happening far too often. Each one costs the small business thousands in repairs and lost inventory, all while putting workers on edge.

“We have around 40 employees that rely on us and with this type of situation where we get hit so many times, we don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Sanchez said.

Agave Uptown suffered a major break-in last summer when thieves stole $10,000 in cash and expensive bottles of liquor. Sanchez says since opening in 2016, the restaurant has dealt with nearly two dozen break-ins, and none has been resolved.

For Sanchez, calling the police has become a waste of time. He says Agave wants to stay on 22nd and Broadway in Oakland for their customers and the community, but city leaders need to listen to their calls for help.

“We just need support and we need to be heard,” he said.

Sanchez says the business has made some changes to help with theft, such as going cashless. He says as city leaders drag their feet on solutions, the best way the community can help is by going to the restaurant and giving them business.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.