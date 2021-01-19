Oakland-Scranton flag honors Harris, Biden

The hometowns of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have created an Oakland-Scranton flag to commemorate their inauguration as U.S. president and vice president and to call for national unity after a divisive election. (Jan. 19)

Video Transcript

[WIND WHIPPING]

LIBBY SCHAAF: We send a loud message to all the children of our cities and every city, town, and rural area in America. That you grow up to be anything. That you can fulfill your wildest dreams.

FAVIANNA RODRIGUEZ: And we are so proud of Kamala Harris, the first Black, Asian, and female vice president.

And the hands in the center really represent both of our cities coming together. It's an invitation to imagine a better future, to work towards justice, towards equity, towards healing, towards recovery.

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • What is President Trump’s legacy?

    Historians will face a daunting task in trying to assess Donald Trump’s presidency. What will he be remembered for?

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny makes allegations of Putin wealth ahead of protests

    Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic who was jailed at the weekend, on Tuesday released a video in which he and his allies alleged that an opulent palace belonged to the Russian leader, a claim the Kremlin denied. The allegations, which first surfaced in 2010 when a businessman wrote about them to then-President Dmitry Medvedev complaining of official graft, come as Navalny's supporters urge people to join nationwide protests on Saturday. Reuters reported in 2014 that the estate in southern Russia had been partly funded by taxpayer money from a $1 billion hospital project.

  • Biden’s homeland security nominee pledges to tackle domestic extremism and prevent another attack on the Capitol

    Less than two weeks after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Alejandro Mayorkas, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Homeland Security Secretary, assured senators that, if confirmed, he will “tackle the threat of domestic extremism” and prevent future attacks.

  • U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

    The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washington's sanctions on the South American nation. The measure targets a network that the U.S. Treasury Department says helped the administration of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 re-election Washington called a sham, broker the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan oil.

  • Joe Biden sworn in as president

    Joe Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday, making him the 46th president of the United States.

  • CIA's Gina Haspel, who quietly resisted some Trump moves, outlasted many in administration

    CIA Director Gina Haspel is marking the end of a tenure that was often publicly quiet, but often included behind-the-scenes resistance to some of President Trump’s controversial moves.

  • Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran

    A Massachusetts-based political scientist and author is accused of secretly working for the government of Iran while lobbying U.S. officials on issues like nuclear policy, federal authorities said Tuesday. Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Monday, officials said. Afrasiabi appeared before a Boston federal court judge via videoconference during a brief hearing and a detention hearing was scheduled for Friday.

  • British QC pulls out of Hong Kong case against activists amid 'pressure'

    A British barrister has withdrawn from prosecuting pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong next month, following widespread criticism of his planned involvement in the trial. David Perry QC, who practises at the London set 6KBW College Hill, faced pressure to pull out from an array of UK politicians who urged him to rethink. The trial next month is against nine campaigners, including media mogul and high-profile critic of the Chinese state Jimmy Lai, who are accused of organising an illegal anti-government march. Lee Cheuk-yan, the organiser of the annual Tiananmen Square vigil in Hong Kong, Martin Lee Chu-ming, known as the territory’s “Father of Democracy”, and veteran activist “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung are also among the defendants. They have all been charged with organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly on August 18, 2019. On Wednesday the Hong Kong government issued a statement that said there had been “growing pressure and criticism from the UK community directed at Mr Perry QC for his involvement in this case”. It went on: “Mr Perry QC expressed concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine, and indicated that the trial should proceed without him.” The Daily Telegraph could not immediately reach him for comment. The development came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, intervened over the weekend to warn that Mr Perry's involvement in the trial would be regarded as “pretty mercenary” and a “serious PR coup” for Beijing. He raised concerns about the draconian national security law that China imposed on the territory last summer, saying it is “directly violating, undermining the freedom of the people of Hong Kong”. Mr Raab, himself a former lawyer, added: “There's no doubt in my mind that under the Bar code of ethics a case like this could be resisted.” While the “cab rank” rule at the Bar ordinarily obliges barristers to accept instructions from a client if they have the appropriate experience, it does not apply to foreign work. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Labour peer Lord Adonis had been among other parliamentarians who heaped censure on Mr Perry over his role in the trial. Last night his decision to pull out was welcomed by MPs. Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the Commons defence select committee, declared it “absolutely right”. He said: “This was a clear conflict of interest. How could he be a Queen’s Counsel and yet represent a state that has changed the laws Britain helped to craft and work in support of an authoritarian regime? This goes against all the ethical principles on which our judicial system is based.” The Hong Kong government said its Department of Justice has instructed another counsel to prosecute the trial. The nationality of the new lawyer is unknown. It said: “Some of the ill-informed criticism conflated the matter with the National Security Law.” Mr Perry has taken part in a number of high-profile cases in Hong Kong and has also appeared for the UK Government at the European Court of Human Rights.

  • Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

    Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by “weak” Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of inciting. “You can’t tell those Republicans from the Democrats!” she scoffed in an interview at her home in Levelland, Texas.

  • Group: Billion in aid needed to help Afghan kids in 2021

    Some 10 million children in war-ravaged Afghanistan are at risk of not having enough food to eat in 2021, a humanitarian organization said Tuesday and called for $1.3 billion in new funds for aid. Just over 18 million Afghans, including 9.7 million children, are badly in need of lifesaving support, including food, Save the Children said in a statement. Chris Nyamandi, the organization's Afghanistan country director, said Afghans are suffering under a combination of violent conflict, poverty and the virus pandemic.

  • Biden honors late son Beau in emotional pre-inauguration speech: 'We should be introducing him as president'

    President-elect Joe Biden delivered an emotional farewell to Delaware on Tuesday one day before his swearing-in, choking up while paying tribute to the state and to his late son, Beau Biden.Biden spoke from Delaware before departing for Washington, D.C., and he became emotional from the top of the remarks as he thanked Delawareans who have been with him "through the good times and the bad" and said it's "deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here." The president-elect went on to say he'll "always be a proud son of the state of Delaware," emotionally adding that "when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart." He concluded the speech by honoring his late son, Beau Biden, who served as attorney general for the state and died in 2015. "Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret: that he's not here," Biden said. "Because we should be introducing him as president."Biden was set to depart for Washington shortly after concluding his remarks. He'll be flying to the nation's capitol on a private aircraft, CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports, describing this as "yet another remarkable change in protocol." Zeleny adds, "No immediate word on why he wasn't offered -- or isn't flying -- on a U.S. government plane, which is standard for a president-elect." > A tearful Joe Biden honors his late son, Beau Biden, before heading to Washington to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.> > "I only have one regret-- that he's not here. Because we should be introducing him as president." https://t.co/5nWjuSrSuH pic.twitter.com/U2J0kXEqau> > -- ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2021More stories from theweek.com CNN anchors laugh as Trump's departing flight takes off to Sinatra’s 'My Way' Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment

  • Senate's top Democrat, Republican seek path to guide 50-50 chamber

    Facing a 50-50 partisan split in the U.S. Senate, the chamber's top Democrat and Republican discussed adopting a power-sharing deal similar to one struck two decades ago in similar circumstances, a Democratic spokesman said on Tuesday. Democrat Chuck Schumer, set to become majority leader on Wednesday thanks to incoming Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, told the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, that he favored adopting a deal along the lines of the 2001 arrangement "without extraneous changes from either side," a Schumer spokesman said.

  • Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

    Turkish prosecutors on Wednesday sought the maximum possible 12 years in prison each for a Turkish private airline official and two pilots accused of smuggling the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman out of Japan, Turkey’s state news agency reported. In the third hearing in the trial of seven people over Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape in 2019, prosecutors also requested that the court acquits two other pilots of the charge of “illegally smuggling a migrant,” Anadolu Agency said. Delivering their final opinion on the case, the prosecutors also demanded that charges against two flight attendants be dropped.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president sneaks in pardon for Fox ally’s husband as he and Melania retire to Mar-a-Lago

    Follow the latest updates as four-year term ends with flurry of pardons

  • Ashley Biden: 'I will not have job in my father's administration,' unlike Ivanka Trump

    Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley has said she will not have a job in her father's administration, unlike Ivanka Trump, in her first interview since the election. The only child of President-elect Biden and wife Jill, Ashley, a 39-year-old social worker in Delaware, said she instead wanted to use her new platform to ”advocate for social justice and mental health.” “I will not have a job in the administration,” she told NBC's Today Show, in what could be seen as a jibe at the current First Daughter, who, along with husband Jared Kushner, had adviser roles in the White House. “I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are, you know, really important.” Ms Biden, who is married to plastic surgeon Howard Krein, was active in her father's presidential campaign, speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and hosting an event for women in Wisconsin.

  • Independent pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays

    An independent panel said on Monday that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and criticised the World Health Organization (WHO) for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30. The experts reviewing the global handling of the pandemic, led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, called for reforms to the Geneva-based United Nations agency.Their interim report was published hours after the WHO's top emergency expert, Mike Ryan, said that global deaths from COVID-19 were expected to top 100,000 per week "very soon". "What is clear to the Panel is that public health measures could have been applied more forcefully by local and national health authorities in China in January," the report said, referring to the initial outbreak of the new disease in the central city of Wuhan, in Hubei province.

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pakistan PM angry over reports TV anchor knew about strike

    Pakistan’s prime minister reacted angrily Monday to media reports of a text exchange between an Indian TV anchor and a former media industry executive that suggests a 2019 Indian airstrike inside Pakistan was designed to boost Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chances for reelection. Imran Khan took to Twitter to respond to Indian media reports of an exchange on the WhatsApp messaging service between popular Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, the former head of a TV rating company.

  • Biden asks Trump's surgeon general to step down before he's even sworn in

    President-elect Joe Biden is revamping outgoing President Trump's coronavirus approach before he even takes office.On Wednesday morning, Biden asked Surgeon General Jerome Adams, whom Trump nominated for a four-year term back in 2017, to step down from his post. Biden has already announced his intention to nominate former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to the post, but will install an acting surgeon general in the meantime, The Washington Post reports.The nation's top doctor is appointed for four-year terms; Adams took office in Sept. 2017, allowing him to stay on through this September. But amid the Trump administration's bungling of the COVID-19 crisis, it seems Biden wants a fresh start. He'll even bypass Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz, a career civil servant, in naming an acting top doctor to take Adams' spot, the Post reports.Adams acknowledged his forced resignation in a statement, which focused more on smoking cessation and other health crises than on COVID-19. > I've been asked by the Biden team to step down as Surgeon General. Its been the honor of my life to serve this Nation, and I will do all I can to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve and maintain health. See my full statement at: https://t.co/pCkbpealt8> > -- U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit Pence introduced at the inauguration as Trump arrives in Florida Watch Clinton, Bush, Obama arrive at Biden inauguration