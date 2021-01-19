Oakland-Scranton flag honors Harris, Biden
The hometowns of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have created an Oakland-Scranton flag to commemorate their inauguration as U.S. president and vice president and to call for national unity after a divisive election. (Jan. 19)
Video Transcript
LIBBY SCHAAF: We send a loud message to all the children of our cities and every city, town, and rural area in America. That you grow up to be anything. That you can fulfill your wildest dreams.
FAVIANNA RODRIGUEZ: And we are so proud of Kamala Harris, the first Black, Asian, and female vice president.
And the hands in the center really represent both of our cities coming together. It's an invitation to imagine a better future, to work towards justice, towards equity, towards healing, towards recovery.