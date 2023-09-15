Oakland seeing increase in violent home invasion robberies: data
The numbers are up, and we have new details about the victims, the perpetrators, and exactly where in Oakland it's happening.
The numbers are up, and we have new details about the victims, the perpetrators, and exactly where in Oakland it's happening.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided more details Thursday on the company's plans to update the hardware in its EVs next year — under a program internally called Peregrine — that he says will result in major cost savings. Changing the electronic control unit (ECU) architecture inside its EVs, Scaringe emphasized during an interview Thursday at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.
Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Eminem, Mariah Carey and more made the show a must watch.
A lawsuit filed against Google by California's Attorney General over the company's deceptive and misleading options for managing location data has resulted in a $93 million settlement — and new protections for consumers in the state. As detailed in an incredibly straightforward complaint, Google in several ways appeared to promise users that they could choose whether or how much location data was used in order to target them for advertisements. Location History is one of several detailed records Google keeps of your activity — you can turn it off here if you haven't already.
Low scoring and tight contests make for good teaser weeks.
At first, the only way to gussy up your PlayStation 5 was to buy aftermarket console covers, but it didn't take long for PlayStation to start selling its own. Most of these color customization accessories sell for $55, but the company just introduced a premium option — a collection of three metallic colors it's calling the "Deep Earth Collection.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick their favorite college football Week 3 games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
The best chance for the rest of the F1 grid to put a dent in Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance comes this weekend in Singapore.
Over the years, social media has moved further and further away from its original value proposition of being a network where you could keep up with close friends and family in a private space. A new social network, Favs, emerging from stealth next January, wants to bring social networking back to its roots by building an app that helps people maintain strong and meaningful connections with one another. How exactly it plans to do so is part of Favs' yet-to-be-revealed secret sauce, but remarkably, Favs plans to offer an app without a status update box, a news feed or an inbox.
The second installment of Square Enix's ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake saga has a release date. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29. A new trailer has also emerged.
After more than a year and a half in development, Meta is bringing Horizon Worlds out of the headset. The VR social app has started rolling out for some users on web and mobile in early access, Meta said. Meta has never released any user numbers for the VR version of Horizon Worlds, but reports have shown that the platform is not very populated.
Verkor produces pouch and cylindrical battery modules for electric vehicles and energy-storage sites. The huge sum includes an €850 million Series C funding round as well as €600 million in loans from the EU's European Investment Bank, Verkor explained in a statement.
X, formerly Twitter, is now offering its paying subscribers the option to hide the likes tab from public view. This move is the latest appeal Musk’s X is making to premium subscribers.
It has a sweat-wicking liner to keep you dry, and its comfy wireless design won't dig into your skin.
Major League Baseball is ready to test its virtual ballpark for a regular-season game. Fans can “enter” the digital stadium on Wednesday, September 20, to watch the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels. The league debuted the digital park earlier this summer for a celebrity softball game during this year’s All-Star Game activities.
Hades II will enter early access on PC sometime next spring. Supergiant will reveal the exact early access release date and pricing in the coming months.
Interested in watching all the old 'Spy Kids' movies? Now that's a mission worth fighting for.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.