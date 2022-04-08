Oakland sheriff warns officers 'be alert' to threats from public after 2 cops hurt

Echoing concerns voiced nationwide by police chiefs, Oakland County sheriff's deputies were warned this week to watch for expected attacks.

The department’s Facebook page said Friday that “random violence and ambushes are not OK (and) we seek the strongest possible charges in all violent incidents.”

The warning came after two deputies went for outpatient treatment at a local hospital because a man attacked them in a confrontation early Wednesday, according to a news release from the department. The man was charged Friday with seven felony counts of assault and of injuring a police officer while resisting or obstructing the officer’s duty, the spokesman said.

Forrest Perez, 27, of Pontiac, assaulted the officers after the officers refused a demand by Perez to drive him to a hospital 20 miles away in Macomb County, the release said. The two officers had been directing traffic around a downed utility wire at a busy downtown corner in Pontiac when Perez walked up, posed his question, was told no, became angry and “yelled at the deputies that he was going to kill them,” the release said.

When one deputy approached Perez, the suspect “punched the deputy multiple times and delivered numerous knee strikes” to the officer’s chest, at which time the second deputy confronted Perez, who “refused loud, clear verbal commands to stop resisting,” according to the release. Only when other squad cars arrived were officers able to subdue Perez. After medical personnel examined him, he was taken to the Oakland County Jail and was arraigned on Friday by 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker, who set a cash bond at $75,000.

