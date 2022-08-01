Oakland shooting on high school campus leaves three injured: report

Three people were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at an Oakland high school campus, according to local a report.

Police responded to reports of a possible shooting around 1:20 p.m. at Oakland Technical High School, the East Bay Times reported.

Responding officers found a man on a school campus football field with two gunshot wounds to his feet and lower torso. They also found a girl who had been grazed by a bullet. Both were treated on-scene and transported to separate hospitals.

Later Sunday afternoon, a woman with a gunshot wound on her leg walked into another hospital, police told the paper.

TEXAS MAN DIES AFTER GIRLFRIEND STABBED HIM TO DEATH AT APARTMENT: POLICE

Authorities have not released the identities of either the victims or possible shooting suspects. Fox News has reached out to Oakland police and the Oakland Unified School District seeking more information.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information should call 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers of Oakland at 510-777-8572.