Oakland sports doctor charged with sexual assault of player in home office

Adding to Michigan’s shocking toll of authority figures from organized youth sports being charged with criminal sexual conduct, police said Saturday they had arrested a doctor in Oakland County who treated young hockey players.

Dr. Zvi Levran, a urologist with offices in Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield, was arraigned Saturday on multiple counts, a news release from the Farmington Hills police said.

“Dr. Levran has provided medical assistance to youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years. These charges are the result of a criminal complaint filed by a 19-year-old male, following a medical exam at the doctor’s home office in Farmington Hills on October 18, 2022. It was alleged that during the medical examination Dr. Levran sexually assaulted his patient,” the release said.

He was charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct third-degree (force or coercion); and three counts of criminal sexual conduct fourth-degree (force or coercion), and he entered a plea of not guilty before Magistrate Matthew Friedrich of the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills, the release said. Levran was being held Saturday night at the Oakland County Jail, according to a county website.

To be released, the court ordered that Levran comply with the following: Post a $100,000 cash or surety bond; wear an electronic-locator tether and not leave the state; surrender his driver’s license and passports; stay home although he may leave for work, medical emergencies, court hearings and meetings with a lawyer; no longer treat patients at his home office, and "not have contact with the victim, the victim’s family, minors, hockey players or staff.”

Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King said in a statement that he “wishes to extend his thoughts and prayers for the victim of this crime and commends him for his courage in coming forward and reporting this incident.”

King said that “investigators are concerned that other patients may have had similar experiences with Dr. Levran but may not have yet come forward (and) "anyone with information relevant to this incident or knowledge of similar incidents” should contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald was cited in the release as encouraging additional victims “to reach out” to police.

