Oakland University: Police chase two armed suspects on campus

(WDIV4)

Two armed suspects are on the run at Oakland University campus in Michigan, officials have said.

Students at the university on Meadow Brook Road, Rochester, had been warned to stay indoors as law enforcement deal with the incident. As of 9am on Monday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the shelter in place order was lifted, per CBS News.

Footage from the scene showed a number of police vehicles patrolling the area as officers searched for the assailants.

Police were alerted to reports that two armed men were on university property at around 3.53am local time on Monday morning. Local media reports that the suspects fled from a car that crashed near the university.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area and “all campus activities” at the university had been delayed until 10am. Later on Monday, Oakland University police said students could move around campus and classes and other activities were then delayed until noon.

Police said several cars were stolen from a car dealership in nearby Grand Blanc Township, Genesee County, WDIV4 reported.

One of the stolen cars crashed on a ramp on the I-75 southbound to Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills.

At least one person died in the crash, according to the network.

Officers closed South Adams Road near Walton Boulevard. The suspects were thought to be in or around the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre area of the campus.

The suspects were described by Oakland University as two black males of slim build. One was wearing a hoodie. They were both spotted near Adams Road/Walton Boulevard.