Oakland University police warn students to stay inside as they search for 2 armed men

Oakland University police warned everyone on campus early Monday morning to "stay indoors" and commuters who might be headed that way to "not to come," as authorities searched for two suspects who are likely armed and last seen on the East Campus.

The incident began in Genesee County, where police pursued four stolen vehicles, according to Oakland University police. Two suspects ran from a car that had crashed while heading south on Interstate 75.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, Oakland University police said, adding that the two men — possibly armed — were spotted near Adams Road and Walton Boulevard.

The alerts, which were posted on various social media platforms at about 4 a.m., followed national news reports that three people had been killed, and two wounded, at a shooting Sunday at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and people there were ordered to take shelter.

In addition, a suspect was taken into custody on the west side of Michigan, after an hours-long standoff in which shots were exchanged between a 24-year-old man and police, according to WXMI-TV (Fox 17).

The three incidents appear to be unrelated, but the timing is unnerving, as Americans face gun violence.

More Americans, according to statistics from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, died of gun-related injuries in 2020, the latest year the data was available, than in any other year on record. The data includes gun-inflicted suicides.

