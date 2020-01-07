The Oakland women who took over a vacant lot to house the homeless

A miniature white picket fence lines the entryway into the homeless encampment of 37MLK in Oakland, where tents sit in neat rows, fairy lights glow overhead and chickens cluck around the grounds.

At least four homeless encampments sit along the mile of boulevard leading up to 37MLK from the city’s downtown, but where the other camps are shrouded in darkness after sunset, lawn lanterns provide light along paths at 37MLK. Whorls of decorative fake ivy dangle over the chain-link fence, mixing in with potted plants and splashes of art, adding beauty to the ugliest of situations. “Welcome to our home,” read a small paper heart near the entrance, before the winter rains washed it away.

With California’s housing crisis culminating in a surge in homelessness unseen in recent history, the question of home has been increasingly met with answers of desperation. Wait lists for temporary shelter beds total in the thousands in some jurisdictions. Overpacked vehicles and RVs, out of which a growing number now live, line certain streets in cities across the state. In Oakland, where rapid gentrification has led to the widespread displacement of black residents, there are more encampments within city limits than there are square miles in the city – 90 sites versus about 78 sq miles – according to the most conservative estimates.

Amid this city of makeshift shelters, churned together in a sea of hopeless necessity, stands 37MLK, a tent village created out of deliberate and coordinated intent; by community organizers taking over a vacant lot for the sole purpose of setting up a homeless encampment. It’s a community response to a housing crisis that has led to many black elders being pushed out of the neighborhoods they call home.

“You leave this land fallow during one of the greatest humanitarian crises in Oakland, pretty much ever, this mass homelessness?” said Stefani Echeverría-Fenn, one of the organizers, in a Facebook video announcing her intentions. “I will not abide by that. You can arrest me, but I’ll come back the next day, and I’ll bring more people.”

As homeless encampments throughout Oakland continue to get shut down or swept up, some local lawmakers are looking at the 37MLK camp as a model. And in many ways, it’s deeply troubling that policymakers in one of the richest regions in the world are left to advocate for actively building homeless encampments. But not enough affordable housing is currently available for the growing need, and the crisis before Oakland requires immediate and drastic action, housing advocates say. People with nowhere else to go will end up forming encampments regardless of the conditions, they say, and the least policymakers can do is make sure that the ones that exist are safe.

A little sanctuary

37MLK saw its start on a summer day in August, when Echeverría-Fenn left her rent-controlled apartment and walked two houses down the street to an overgrown lot at the corner of 37th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Way. She squeezed her way in through a hole in the chain-link fence, and spent the day clearing the weeds and brambles.

Then she pitched the first tent.

“Every single day for the past decade I lived here, I walked on my way to work past this vacant lot, this eyesore, this blight that was never put to good use to the community,” Echeverría-Fenn, 32, told the Guardian. “Meanwhile, you would see the tents grow just a half a block down there. You see people literally sleeping on the side of the street, on the side of freeways.

“Here, we at least have a little sanctuary.”

Echeverría-Fenn didn’t start 37MLK with the intention of it lasting for as long as it has. She wanted to bring attention to her friends and longtime neighbors who were now in need of housing, in hopes of securing them some space for a tiny house. Her friend and longtime neighbor Skinny, for example, lost her housing because her partner got behind on the mortgage payments after suffering health issues.

The community began as an all-women’s encampment. Four months later, the lot has grown to house 21 people, including the male partners of some of the women. All the residents are black or Latinx, their ages ranging from 30 to 60. All are longtime neighborhood or Oakland residents.

Echeverría-Fenn experienced homelessness herself. As a queer teenager growing up in New York, her conservative parents kicked her out and she had to navigate the shelter system through her youth. When she moved to the San Francisco Bay area for a fellowship at University of California, Berkeley, in 2009, she struggled to find an apartment, even with a documented source of income, because she had no rental history.