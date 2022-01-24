Oakland Zoo Offers Free Admission At COVID Vaccine Clinic

OAKLAND, CA — The Oakland Zoo is holding two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in February, with a free Pfizer vaccine or booster available to any person age 5 and older.

Participants in the pop-up clinic will receive a free Oakland Zoo Family Pass, good for a one-day admission for 2 adults and 2 children, plus free parking for one vehicle. The value of the pass is $98. You may use your pass the day of your shot, or at a future date of your choice. Only one pass is available per family.



The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 26 at Zimmer Auditorium at the Oakland Zoo.

Drop-ins are welcome, or you may pre-register for an appointment here. For more information, call 650-623-5280.

If you received your first Pfizer vaccine on February 5, second doses will be administered on February 26.

If you receive your first Pfizer vaccine on February 26, second doses will be scheduled and administered at an alternate location.

If you receive a Pfizer booster on any date, you will not need a follow-up appointment.

The vaccine clinics are presented by Alameda County Health Care Services Agency, Carbon Health, and Nate Miley.

This article originally appeared on the San Leandro Patch