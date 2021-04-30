Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce president attacked
Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, was attacked while he was going to help the victim of an attack on Thursday afternoon.
The choreography is for the new song “Good Belly,” by Produce Pandas. DING, Cass, Husky, Otter and Mr. 17 weigh an average of 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and proudly call themselves “the first plus-sized boy band in China."
The smart-home cam rivals Nest and Ring — for a lot less.
A college senior has been charged for the fatal stabbing of an Asian American man outside of an apartment complex in Bothell, Washington in what witnesses described as an “unprovoked” attack on Sunday evening. The details: Ian Patrick Williams, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and held on a $2 million bail on Wednesday after Bothell police found him in his apartment moments after the stabbing near the entrance of The Villas at Beardslee off 112th Avenue, according to Kiro7. Williams, who lives on the third floor of the building, allegedly gave him the finger to which Huynh responded by asking if he “flipped him off or waved at him,” witnesses reported to the police.
North Dakota has outpaced every other in growing its Asian American communities, even as California keeps its lead as the state with the largest Asian American population.
In his first 100 days, President Biden has generally overseen a continuation of his predecessor’s China policies, but he’s done so while reframing U.S. strategy as competition with room for cooperation, which is a break with his predecessor’s more confrontational approach. At first blush, the differences aren’t apparent. Like the Trump administration, Biden’s team has called its commitment to Taiwan “rock-solid” and lifted restrictions on contact with Taipei’s diplomats amid a broader show of support in the face of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive military-pressure campaign. The Biden administration also condemned the persecution of the Uyghurs as genocide and crimes against humanity and redoubled U.S. support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. At home, it maintained key Trump-era restrictions on Chinese tech companies and hosted a virtual summit to expand the scope of the Quad grouping of Indo-Pacific democracies. The key difference is the trajectory of the president’s strategy. Much of what he has accomplished so far is encouraging. But it’s also the bare minimum of what the current political consensus on China demands. If the administration’s effort to seek cooperation with Beijing on climate issues is any indication, even the current tough stance against CCP transgressions could later soften. Anything less than pointedly condemning the Chinese party-state’s direct assault on democracy, international order, and human rights falls short of what is needed to meet the challenge. So what should the Biden administration say about China? Officials should emulate their predecessors’ rhetoric. Trump officials described the Party as “a Marxist-Leninist regime that exerts power over the long-suffering Chinese people through brainwashing and brute force,” and they wondered what it would “be emboldened to do to the free world, in the not-so-distant future.” Although Biden and his advisers have spoken cogently about Beijing’s ambitions to usurp democracy around the world, they’ve still discussed the threat more delicately. The president’s joint address to Congress on Wednesday provides an illustrative case. First, his emphasis on a “foreign policy for the middle class” overshadowed the need to spotlight some of the crucial initiatives that his administration has otherwise supported. He could’ve used his address to echo his previous calls to fully fund the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and to pass two major legislative packages currently making their way through Congress — packages that would bolster America’s ability to compete with the CCP. Instead, he invoked the competition with China to justify his domestic-policy agenda. “The investments I’ve proposed tonight also advance the foreign policy, in my view, that benefits the middle class,” he said of his $1 trillion American Families Plan. Biden then cited his discussions with CCP general secretary Xi Jinping to explain how his administration is approaching the U.S.–China competition. He discussed the importance of standing up for human rights but made no mention of Hong Kong’s ailing democracy movement or of the Uyghur genocide. He committed to a “strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific” but failed to specifically use the moment to warn the Party about its designs on Taiwan. All things considered, the address summed up the Biden approach to China thus far: better than the pre-Trump years that preceded America’s awakening to the threat, but still insufficient to move the ball forward. Meanwhile, since the start of the Biden presidency, the administration has said that competition can be coupled with a bid for cooperation with the Chinese regime, despite the Biden administration’s own recognition that china is commiting mass atrocities and preparing for an assault on Taiwan. Already, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has met with his Chinese counterpart in Shanghai, a meeting that yielded a joint statement pledging some modest commitments to funding the clean-energy transition in developing countries. The problem with the administration’s approach is twofold: While China does have an interest in reducing its own greenhouse-gas emissions in the long run, there’s no reason to believe that it would do so at a rate dictated by negotiations with Washington.Worse, Chinese officials condition their participation in a future agreement on U.S. policy toward Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang. “If the U.S. no longer interferes in China’s internal affairs, then we can have even smoother cooperation on climate change,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations last week, reiterating the Party’s stance. Kerry claims that he won’t let those other issues be “held hostage” to climate, but he views the talks as an imperative nonetheless. Already, though, these negotiations have shaped how he talks about the U.S.–China relationship; he said nothing about human rights in Shanghai. And in an interview with Foreign Policy this week, he said that although the two countries have their differences, “those differences do not need to get in the way of something that is as critical as dealing with climate.” He added that his conversation in Shanghai was tough, but that they managed to find some common ground: “And I think that opens the door or window to other possibilities in those other arenas.” That future progress remains unlikely; in 2020, China accounted for three-fourths of the new coal plants commissioned in the world. And Kerry erroneously assumes that Beijing sees it as in its own interests to make progress in “those other arenas,” when in fact the Chinese Communist Party has proved that it is eager to deepen its authoritarianism at home and pursue revanchist policies abroad. A bright spot throughout all of this has been the administration’s emphasis on working with U.S allies to augment Washington’s ability to respond to the CCP’s malign behavior. While the Trump administration leaned on U.S. alliances more than most people realized, that diplomacy was often overshadowed by President Trump’s rhetoric. Although top administration officials made the mistake of hosting a U.S.–China summit — which gave the CCP’s diplomats a platform on which to lie about Beijing’s human-rights abuses and America’s role in the world — they deserve credit for only doing so after a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Japan and South Korea. The Biden administration’s early outreach to Europe also seems to have paved the way for greater transatlantic unity on China, despite the German government’s appeasement of Beijing in favor of commercial interests. Blinken’s first trip overseas, to Brussels, became the venue to announce a massive, coordinated campaign, in which the EU, U.K., and Canada joined the United States in announcing sanctions on Chinese officials implicated in the Uyghur genocide. On its own terms, rallying such an international effort makes sense. Even better, it led Beijing to enact its own sanctions against European researchers, activists, and politicians. Previously, the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, an EU–China trade deal that merely paid lip service to human-rights concerns, stood a fair chance of winning approval by the European Parliament, despite U.S. objections. The CCP’s heavy-handed response seems to have dimmed those prospects somewhat. But alliance-building is just one tool in the administration’s arsenal, and that alone can’t mitigate the vulnerabilities opened by the administration’s early outreach to the CCP. Unless the president backtracks on his troubling effort to seek cooperation with the Party, and unless he describes its threat to human freedom in no uncertain terms, he risks undermining some otherwise promising policies he enacted to meet the challenge in his first 100 days.
A man in Oregon was charged with bias crimes after he allegedly threatened an Asian man and his young son at a grocery store. Adam Christopher Graham, 35, is accused of harassing a father and son who were about to pay for their groceries at Fred Meyer in Scappoose on April 24, KPIC reported. Based on court documents, the victims were by the self-checkout aisle when Graham threatened to not only slit the man’s throat but also kidnap and sexually assault his son.
Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.
It has only been a week since Apple announced its AirTag smart trackers, but that isn't stopping a mobile carrier from launching a rival tracker of its own. On Wednesday, T-Mobile introduced a new product called the SyncUP TRACKER, and much like similar trackers from Apple, Tile, and Chipolo, the SyncUP Tracker can help ensure that you never lose your most important items. If there is one defining feature that separates T-Mobile's tracker from the competition, it's got to be its ability to run on T-Mobile's LTE network, which spans 99% of the country. “SyncUP TRACKER brings peace of mind to customer’s most prized possessions and valuables, which is why we’re putting the power of our network behind it,” said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile, in a press release on Wednesday. “From families to cars to now things, T-Mobile’s network is connecting just about anything – because it has the power and reliability customers can depend on.” By utilizing T-Mobile's network, it will be all but impossible to lose an item with a SyncUP Tracker attached to it. Plus, it offers "near real-time tracking" and allows you to set virtual boundary alerts for your lost items. Best of all, the SyncUP Tracker does not need to be near a smartphone in order to work. All you need to do to use the tracker is attach it to your keys, a backpack, or anything else you want to track, download the free SyncUP TRACKER app from the App Store or Google Play, and create a profile for the item within the app. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeOLjvVNyyQ Here are all of the standout features that T-Mobile listed for the SyncUP Tracker on its website: Location Tracking: Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking even when miles away. Virtual Boundaries: Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react. Ring When Lost: Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight. Customizable Profiles: Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customers need. Light Sensor: Optional feature can detect change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other! Water and Dust Resistant: IP67 rated stands up to dust, water and drops. Rechargeable battery: The 900 mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 7 days depending on usage. T-Mobile will start selling SyncUP Trackers next Friday, May 7th, for $60 each at T-Mobile stores or by calling 1-800-TMobile. You can also pay $2.50 per month on T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan if you prefer, but either way, you're going to need to pay $5 per month for SyncUP Tracker service to use the device. For now, only T-Mobile's Magenta Postpaid voice customers are eligible to purchase the trackers, but the carrier plans to make them available for Sprint, Magenta Prepaid, and Metro by T-Mobile customers in the future.
Do you miss the taste of in-flight meals?Location: Seoul, South KoreaSouth Korea's Jeju Air has opened a new restaurant on landserving in-flight meals for travel-starved customers(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) JEJU AIR FLIGHT ATTENDANT, KIM MIN-JI, SAYING: "We are all going through a hard time, not being able to travel abroad by plane. Even if it is just a little gesture, we wanted to offer the joy of travel. So, we opened this cafe with the theme of 'let's enjoy the joy of travel with Jeju Air.'"The restaurant is decked out with a boarding gate and mock plane windowsFlight attendants show visitors with a 'boarding pass' to their seatsand pull up trolleys to serve meals(SOUNDBITE) (Korean)36-YEAR-OLD VISITOR, HAN JAE-MUN, SAYING: "I came here to remind myself of how it feels to travel. It feels like I'm actually on a flight as I'm having this meal in this atmosphere and interior design. It also tastes the same as what I had in flight, which is great."
The man also put peanuts in an underwear drawer and laundry soap, officials say.
More than 30 years after President George H.W. Bush signed a law that designated every May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, much of Asian American history remains unknown to many Americans—including Asian Americans themselves
A Delaware police officer who was attacked inside a home while responding to a "fight in progress" call over the weekend has been declared clinically dead.
Bloomin' Brands CEO David Deno said he's getting the 'magic' of reopened dining rooms and a bolstered carryout business.
You don't become an astronaut in the hopes of getting to eat some really good food in space. The International Space Station, for example, isn't stocked with high-end cuisine. In fact, most of the stuff that the astronauts eat comes in tiny packages that are warmed by a machine built right into the wall. It's not exactly a five-star restaurant floating around above our heads, but as plant-growing experiments gain more and more momentum, the orbiting laboratory has become home to a surprising number of vegetables. It's those veggies that will eventually help mankind explore the solar system and perhaps even beyond. In a new blog post, NASA reveals that the inhabitants of the ISS were recently treated to some fresh greens as part of ongoing microgravity plant-growing experiments. Michael Hopkins, an astronaut with Expedition 64, spearheaded work on a handful of Vegetable Production System experiments, and a couple of them just ended in harvests on April 13th. So, what's on the menu? Amara mustard greens and a tiny variety of pak choi, both of which grew for 64 days before being harvested. Via NASA: The pak choi grew for so long that it began to flower as part of its reproduction cycle. Hopkins’ efforts in eclipsing the mark included using a small paintbrush to pollinate plant flowers. He decided on that approach after speaking with Kennedy’s Matt Romeyn, a space crop production project scientist and science lead on the four plant experiments. They discussed multiple options, including just letting the flowers self-pollinate. Hopkins ultimately ended up doing just that, and the observations and flow of the experiments proved to be extremely important for the future. Fruiting plants require pollination and they will be vital in future long-haul missions to places like Mars. This will be especially true if NASA (or whoever) decides to try to set up shop on the Red Planet for an extended period of time. The leafy veggies turned out to be a big hit and tasted great, according to notes from the crew. In the future, growing vegetables during flights to other planets will make it easier for spacecraft to remain light. Not having to haul prepared food for the trip is a very big plus, and reliable crop production could make or break our ability to explore not just our own solar system but the galaxy as well. “That’s mission accomplished for us right there … doing sustained crop production on station is an important demonstration for later missions beyond low-Earth orbit,” Romeyn said in a statement. “The crew is enjoying growing them, they’re enjoying eating them, and these are the exact kind of crops we can send on a long-duration lunar stay to provide supplemental nutrition. Everything we learn on station and the Moon will eventually enable doing this en route to Mars someday.”
GameTime discuss how Stephen Curry is doing all he can to keep the Warriors playoff hopes alive.
India is buckling under a devastating COVID-19 surge. Some 370,000 positive tests were reported Thursday alone, and thousands are dying every day.
Daily vaccination numbers drop from 3.4m two weeks ago to 2.7m this week while Biden says 220m shots given in his first 100 days A person wears a mask while jogging near the capitol in Olympia, Washington. The head of the World Health Organization said more than 1bn vaccine doses have been given globally but 82% of them have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP US states are moving to lift mask requirements and other restrictions as new coronavirus cases drop sharply, even as the Biden administration grapples with a slowdown in vaccination rates and runaway infections in other parts of the world. In his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night Joe Biden basked in the glow of having beaten his own promises on Covid-19. He said that 220m Covid shots had been given in his first 100 days, while death rates among seniors from the disease were down 80% on January levels. His speech matched official statistics that show a steep decline in new cases that are now hovering at just above 50,000 a day, 26% fewer than two weeks ago. About 27 states have seen a decline of more than 15% in their daily case numbers over the past 14 days, the New York Times has calculated. With the graph moving in the right direction, both federal and state governments have begun to ease restrictions. On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its guidelines on masks, saying that fully vaccinated Americans could go outdoors with their faces uncovered. Individual states are following suit by lifting their own mask mandates. In Massachusetts, the outdoor mask restriction will be relaxed on Friday, sports stadiums will be allowed to return to quarter crowd capacity on 10 May and all restrictions on businesses will be lifted on 1 August. But two dark clouds hang over this generally sunny picture. The rate of vaccination is slowing down as those most eager to protect themselves from the disease complete the process, while more hesitant individuals and populations are yet to come. Thirty per cent of Americans are now fully vaccinated, and 44% have received one dose. And daily vaccination numbers have fallen from about 3.4m two weeks ago to 2.7m this week. Public health officials are hoping that last week’s decision to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations after a pause over concern about very rare blood clots will help make inroads in parts of the country that are less enthusiastic about immunization. The other dark cloud is the growing awareness of the stark inequalities of vaccination around the world, and the uncontrolled spread of the virus among low-income nations. The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that more than 1bn vaccine doses have been given globally but 82% of them have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. By contrast, poorer nations have benefited from just 0.3% of the shots. On Wednesday the US state department approved the voluntary departure from India of diplomats and their family members and advised all other Americans to leave “as soon as it is safe to do so”. The country is being ravaged by a Covid outbreak that officially is seeing 375,000 new cases and 3,600 deaths a day – though the real numbers could be much higher. “It’s like we are in the middle of the apocalypse,” a resident of Delhi told the Guardian. As public health experts have recognized, surging virus cases in countries like India and Brazil not only threaten their own populations, but the success of other countries attempting to finally emerge from the pandemic.
As the real estate market stays white-hot, prospective home buyers are going to increasingly desperate lengths to win their dream home.
Whaley told Golfweek that she was very interested in the position but had taken her name out of the race.