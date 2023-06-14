Oaklee Snow: Coroner releases final autopsy ruling

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office has ruled Oaklee Snow, the toddler whose body was found shoved in a dresser in an abandoned home near Martinsville, died from "unspecified means."

The office on Wednesday announced the final autopsy determination weeks after the coroner ruled that DNA from the discovered remains of the child were a 99.9% match to Snow, who was reported missing from Oklahoma in January.

Snow's mother, Madison Marshall, and her boyfriend, Roan Waters, have been charged in the toddler's death after investigators said Marshall confessed her role in the case and led police to the home about 27 miles south of Indianapolis. Investigators found the toddler's body in the bottom drawer of a dresser. Her leg was broken at the knee.

The coroner's office did not release toxicology results or other determinations about what may have contributed to Snow's death.

Marshall told police after her arrest that Waters killed Oaklee and the couple moved her body to Morgan County in February, over two months before the child's body was found.

Marion County prosecutors charged Marshall with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and assisting a criminal. Waters has been charged with murder and multiple neglect-related charges.

