Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of UK£0.022

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of UK£0.022 per share on the 14th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Oakley Capital Investments' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Oakley Capital Investments' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 18.9% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 4.2%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Oakley Capital Investments Is Still Building Its Track Record

Oakley Capital Investments' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 5 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Oakley Capital Investments has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Oakley Capital Investments' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Oakley Capital Investments' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Oakley Capital Investments is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Oakley Capital Investments that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

