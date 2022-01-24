🌱Oakley, Concord & CoCo Mtgs +Chick-fil-A Flies Willow Pass Coop

Happy Tuesday, Concord! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening locallytoday.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 63 Low: 38.

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Concord? We'd love to start connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Learn more here.

Here are the top four stories today in Concord:

On Tuesday, the Oakley City Council will receive an update on the potential use of its American Rescue Plan Act funding including a possible $65k pilot program for gift cards supporting local business. The city will have $10 million to spend in ARPA funding. In a community survey between Dec. 15, 2021 to Jan 16, 2022, with 488 responses, 91% of the respondents would participate in a Community E-Gift Card Program designed to promote Oakley businesses and encourage shopping, dining, and services in Oakley. Community digital gift card programs allow residents to purchase gift cards that are only accepted at participating businesses—while promoting “shop local”. (East County Today) Chick-fil-A has decided against plans to construct a restaurant on Willow Pass Rd., across from Waterworld Parkway, and is now showing interest in the old Claim Jumper location in the Willows Shopping Center on Diamond Blvd. They’ve already submitted plans to the City of Concord.The project proposes demolishing the existing former Claim Jumper restaurant and constructing a 4,974 square foot Chick-fil-A quick service restaurant with seating for 90 customers, an outdoor dining patio, and a drive-through with two lanes. (Claycord.com) Contra Costa County Administrator Monica Nino will propose the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors postpone spending $59 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds until at least January 2023 in her presentation during their retreat focused on COVID-19 era budget issues, Tuesday. The retreat will be televised live starting at 9 a.m. on Comcast Cable 27 and WAVE Channel 32 and online. At the same time, Nino will also recommend $53 million in American Rescue Plan funds be allocated to the Contra Costa Health Services Department to improve response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the upcoming 2022/2023 fiscal year. Supervisors are also expected to learn that for the upcoming fiscal year, $107 million of Measure X sales tax revenues will be allocated for the budget and 15 percent of the county’s labor contracts. The supervisors will also receive a report on Capital Projects, the Facilities Condition Assessment and the Facilities Master Plan. (Contra Costa Herald) A man was arrested along Antioch’s waterfront across from City Hall, Sunday morning, after Antioch Police received a complaint about a male exposing himself. An officer on the scene said the man was a wanted parolee. “Officers were dispatched to the area of Monica’s (Riverview restaurant) for a call of a male exposing himself. Officers stopped Andre Powell who matched the description and found that he was a Parolee at large,” APD Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold explained. (Antioch Herald)

Story continues

Last week, we told you about our new favorite non-alcoholic go-to — the refreshingly bitter drinks from our partners at Betera. They’re chef-created from natural botanicals, lightly effervescent and worthy of life beyond “Dry January.” We mentioned that their Ginger-Orange was excellent; we’ve since tried Elderflower-Lime and loved it as well — light and floral with the perfect amount of zing. We're converts.

Enough of you took Betera up on their 15% discount on first orders for Patch Daily readers that they’ve extended the offer for another week. Use PATCH15 at checkout. Highly recommended — try Betera here.

Today in Concord:

Don't forget the Farmers' Market at Todos Santos Plaza! Get all of your locally grown winter veggies! (9:00 AM)

Sing 2 is playing at the Solano Drive-in in Concord. (5:45 PM)

Alpha Omega Family Services presents a Living Trust Seminar in Brentwood. Learn valuable information about estate planning and ways to minimize the burden on your family (6:30 PM)

Attend the Regular Meeting of the Concord City Council/City Council Sitting as the Concord/Pleasant Hill Health Care District Board Agenda has been posted to the website. (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

The Best Little Donut House in Town serves hungry businesspeople on their way to BART to start their day. Scattered among their customers are a few of Concord’s homeless looking forward to a snack and a warm drink following a night living in the streets. When it is time to pay, a notation is made at the counter. Neither the 40-some people with their free snacks nor the shop owners pay. Local philanthropist Jack Fliehmann compensates the donut shop for its early morning homeless business. A big shout out to this local hero who says it costs him about $500/wk to make a lot of people's days better! (Pioneer Publishers)

St. Bonaventure CYO Track & Field online registration is OPEN. The St. Bonaventure CYO Track & Field program is open to boys and girls in second through eighth grades. For more information visit stbonaventurecyo.com or contact Head Coach, Matt Tillman at stbonaventurecyotrack@gmail.com

The San Ramon Historic Foundation is hosting their annual Crab Feed on January 28, 2022. The feast includes fresh cracked crab, pasta, French bread, salad, coffee and tea. Don't miss the silent auction and live cake auction. No-host social hour at 6:00pm followed by and dinner at 7:00pm.

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Home Remodeling Virtual Seminar (January 27)

Add your event

Gigs & services:

Loving the Concord Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Concord-Ca@Patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll see you around!

— Jeri Karges

About me: Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years. Her passion is finding new and unique ways to enjoy the city and surrounding areas. On weekends, you can find her pestering her friends to sample the restaurant that doesn't have silverware, or try their hand at throwing an axe. Jeri also enjoys writing about retirement planning at https://rockinretirement.subst...

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch