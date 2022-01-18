Photos that Christopher Muldrow possessed showed children as young as 2 years old being sexually abused, court documents say.

One photo showed a 2-year-old girl, according to the documents, performing a sex act on an adult man.

Investigators said Muldrow, a 35-year-old man who lived in an Oakley apartment, also sought sexually explicit photos from teenage girls in other states.

Muldrow pleaded guilty last week to child pornography charges in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and has been sentenced to two years in prison. After his release, he will be on probation for five years and will be required to complete a treatment program for sex offenders.

Muldrow’s online activity was initially flagged by an international task force that investigates internet crimes against children. The task force then contacted local investigators, and Muldrow was arrested in October 2020.

The investigation revealed that Muldrow solicited sexually explicit material from three girls who live in New York, Arkansas and Colorado. The girls were between the ages of 13 and 15, according to court documents.

But investigators also found child pornography on Muldrow’s cellphone and his Google account, the documents say.

Early last year, Muldrow pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Documents filed by his attorney, Brandon Moermond, say Muldrow was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a child and had been “on and off medication at different levels for most of his life.”

While Muldrow was being held in the Hamilton County jail, his doctor was allowed to see him to determine the medication he required, court documents say. That happened sometime after April 2021, and by June 2021 Muldrow was deemed competent to stand trial.

He pleaded guilty Jan. 12, court records show. Judge Leslie Ghiz imposed a sentence that had been agreed upon as part of the plea.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Oakley man who had child porn involving 2-year-old girl sentenced